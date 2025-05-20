Home / Inspiring / Good News

Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break

By Emma Taggart on May 20, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Tracina (@mel_tracina)

There are some songs that you can’t help but dance to. No matter where you are, whether at work or on the train, they get you moving, even if it’s just a discreet toe tap. One place where dancing to your favorite songs is not just allowed but encouraged is the Nova radio show office in Sydney. The staff were recently caught on security cameras dancing to “Shake Your Groove Thing” by R&B duo Peaches & Herb, and the now-viral moment was shared on social media by one of the show’s hosts, Melissa Tracina.

The CCTV footage shows Tracina kicking things off with some dance moves, and before long, the others start joining in. By the end of the video, even one of the more reserved-looking guys gives in—he throws a hand up when the funky song really “slaps.” The video, which currently has almost 2 million views, offers a fun glimpse into the culture at Nova, showing that there’s always room for a little joy—even at work. People in the comments couldn’t agree more. One person wrote, “Every office should have a dance break,” while another said, “This is HEALTHY and hilarious!”

Tracina more recently shared a second clip from the office’s security footage, this time featuring a new group of coworkers dancing along to “Shake It” by Metro Station. Both videos make it clear that dancing is a regular part of life at this office, which makes perfect sense, given it’s a radio show. Turns out, the real party at Nova radio happens off-air.

Watch both videos here and check out more radio show shenanigans on Melissa Tracina’s Instagram.

Nova radio show staff were recently caught on security cameras letting loose and dancing to the show’s own playlist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melissa Tracina (@mel_tracina)

Melissa Tracina: Instagram

Related Articles:

Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves

This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Confirms Working From Home Does Make Us Happier and Healthier—And Employers Benefit as Well
Adorable Dog Sees Herself in an Ad on the Street and Immediately Poses Next to It
Watch First-Ever Footage Captured of the Ground Shifting During a Powerful Earthquake
Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video
5-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Fan Draws 99 Animals To Celebrate the Naturalist’s 99th Birthday
Polyglot Delivers Speech to High Schoolers in Their “Native” Gen Alpha Slang

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What Is Gurning? Discover the Unusual British Face-Pulling Contest That Goes Back Centuries
Dutch Police Playfully “Detain” a Pet Parakeet as an Accomplice in a Robbery
Couple Invited Pope Francis to Their Wedding and Actually Received a Response
New Mexico Started Offering Free Childcare and Reduced the State’s Poverty Rate
Robert De Niro Shares Love and Support for Daughter After She Comes Out as Trans
Brothers Find a 50-Year-Old Message in a Bottle on a Secluded Island in the Bahamas

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.