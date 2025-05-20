Funny Security Camera Footage Captures Office Staff Having a Dance Break

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Tracina (@mel_tracina)

There are some songs that you can’t help but dance to. No matter where you are, whether at work or on the train, they get you moving, even if it’s just a discreet toe tap. One place where dancing to your favorite songs is not just allowed but encouraged is the Nova radio show office in Sydney. The staff were recently caught on security cameras dancing to “Shake Your Groove Thing” by R&B duo Peaches & Herb, and the now-viral moment was shared on social media by one of the show’s hosts, Melissa Tracina.

The CCTV footage shows Tracina kicking things off with some dance moves, and before long, the others start joining in. By the end of the video, even one of the more reserved-looking guys gives in—he throws a hand up when the funky song really “slaps.” The video, which currently has almost 2 million views, offers a fun glimpse into the culture at Nova, showing that there’s always room for a little joy—even at work. People in the comments couldn’t agree more. One person wrote, “Every office should have a dance break,” while another said, “This is HEALTHY and hilarious!”

Tracina more recently shared a second clip from the office’s security footage, this time featuring a new group of coworkers dancing along to “Shake It” by Metro Station. Both videos make it clear that dancing is a regular part of life at this office, which makes perfect sense, given it’s a radio show. Turns out, the real party at Nova radio happens off-air.

