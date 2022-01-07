Home / Architecture

Architect Designs Floating “Tree of Life” Complex in Florida

By Samantha Pires on January 7, 2022
Tree of Life Complex by Milad Eshtiyaghi

Located in the waters of Homestead, Florida, Tree of Life is a serene villa complex designed to alleviate visitors from stress and anxiety. Iranian architect Milad Eshtiyaghi visualized the project as six independent villas connected by footpaths. Both the walkways and the buildings float gently on the existing pond and immerse guests in nature. To fit with the peaceful atmosphere of the surroundings, the villas are designed with organic forms, lacking harsh edges with the exception of their angled roofs.

These organic buildings in Tree of Life were inspired by the vegetation in the surrounding landscape. The architect says they were meant to be of the same language so that the complex could “become one” with nature in Homestead. Each individual villa acts as a leaf on the larger tree of the design.

Eshtiyaghi says that the aerial perspective of the project is critical to understanding its meaning. “When we look at the site from above, it is like a single tree that has the sky in its background (because the existing pond reflects the sky).” He says that the complex is both surrounded by living trees and symbolically connected to the trees through this alternative view of the project.

For more work by architect Milad Eshtiyaghi, read our coverage of his earlier work in Landscape House in the forests of Switzerland and the dramatic Mountain House embedded in the mountains of Vancouver.

The organic villas in Tree of Life are designed to introduce visitors to nature and alleviate them from stress.

Tree of Life Complex by Milad Eshtiyaghi

Tree of Life Complex by Milad Eshtiyaghi

Tree of Life Complex by Milad EshtiyaghiTree of Life Complex by Milad EshtiyaghiTree of Life Complex by Milad EshtiyaghiTree of Life Complex by Milad EshtiyaghiTree of Life Complex by Milad EshtiyaghiTree of Life Complex by Milad Eshtiyaghi

Milad Eshtiyaghi: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Milad Eshtiyaghi.

Related Articles:

Unique Home Concept Outfitted With a Green Roof to Blend In With Forests of Switzerland

Daring Architectural Concept Perches a House on the Side of a Rocky Cliff

Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape

Solar Mountain Is a Permanent Art Installation That Would Produce 300 MWH of Renewable Energy at Burning Man

Artist Reimagines Majestic Mountainscapes as Jewel-Toned Polygon Paintings

Mountain Observatory Mourns the Loss of Beloved Cat Who Lived There for 12 Years

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Incredible Structures That Have Made a Dazzling Debut at Dubai Expo 2020
Innovative Architectural Proposal Wants To Build Houses With 3D-Printed “Exoskeletons”
Fascinating Architectural Book Digs Into Buildings Embedded in the Earth
Architects Convert an Old Abandoned Barn in Iceland Into a Beautiful Artist’s Studio
Designer Proposes Floating Cities for a Post-Climate Change World
Hidden ‘Desert Rock’ Resort Is Tucked Away in the Mountains of Saudi Arabia

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Upside-Down Skyscraper Proposal Could Become One of NYC’s Tallest Buildings
Dramatic Photos of Modernist Church Interiors Capture the Beauty of “Sacred Spaces”
Architects Design Dynamic Façade With Rotating Bricks for Maximum Sunlight and Privacy
Architects Design Building With Oversized Undulating Slabs To Provide Extra Shade for Residents
AI Creates Its Own Poetry With Help From Visitors to the UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Zaha Hadid Architects Win a Railway Design Competition With a Sweeping Futuristic Bridge

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.