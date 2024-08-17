Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Photos of Alaska’s Grizzly Bears

By Emma Taggart on August 17, 2024

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Wildlife photographer Joe Moreno recently visited Lake Clark National Park in Alaska to capture the remarkable Alaska Peninsula brown bears, often referred to as “peninsular grizzlies.” These majestic creatures are among the largest brown bears in the world, yet Moreno captures intimate moments that reveal their surprisingly gentle side.

Lake Clark National Park is renowned for its wild beauty. Its lush forests and pristine rivers create an ideal habitat for brown bears, as the land is abundant in food sources such as protein-rich sedge grass, berries, and, come late July, a significant salmon run. Fortunately, the land and the bears are now protected, but this wasn’t always the case.

“Lake Clark is a very unique and special place to view Coastal Brown Bears in their natural habitat,” Moreno tells My Modern Met. “Forty years ago was the last time a bear was hunted and killed in this location.” Today, lodge owners, park rangers, and guides strive to build trust with the native brown bears, fostering a sense of tolerance and respect from these magnificent animals.

Wildlife photographers from around the world started coming to the Kenai Peninsula in Lake Clark National Park around 15 years ago, but they can’t get up close to the bears without a trained guide close by. Moreno explains, “There are hard rules that humans need to follow and by doing so continue the positive relationship between bears and humans.”

Following safety guidelines and gaining the bears’ trust have really paid off for Moreno. His amazing photos give us a glimpse into the fascinating lives and personalities of these notorious grizzlies. Each bear appears completely unfazed by Moreno’s presence as they roam the land, hunt, eat, wrestle, and entertain potential mates.

“You know when bears are play-fighting because they do not make any vocalizations like the bears in this photograph,” Moreno said of one particular shot. “However, when they fight for real, you hear sounds coming from deep within them that are what nightmares are made of.”

During his time at the park, Moreno learned to recognize the individual bears living there. One particularly striking photo captures a female bear named “Crimp Ear” gazing sleepily into the camera as she relaxes on the beach. Moreno reveals, “Her friends just call her Crimp.”

Scroll down to see more of Moreno's exceptional grizzly bear photography, which is also available for purchase.

Wildlife photographer Joe Moreno recently captured the remarkable lives of Alaska Peninsula brown bears at Lake Clark National Park.

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

These majestic creatures are among the largest brown bears in the world, yet Moreno captures intimate moments that reveal their surprisingly gentle side.

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Moreno's amazing photos give us a glimpse into the fascinating lives and personalities of these notorious grizzlies.

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

The park's rangers and guides have spent years building trust with the native bears, fostering a sense of tolerance from these magnificent animals.

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno
Moreno's incredible photos raise awareness about the importance of preserving wild environments and their inhabitants.

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Grizzly Bear Photos by Joe Moreno

Joe Moreno: Instagram | Shop

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joe Moreno.

Related Articles:

Photographer Gets Rare Glimpse of British Columbia’s Spirit Bears

Photographer Spends Years Capturing Incredible Up-Close Photos of Brown Bears

Photographer Reveals the Secrets of Photographing Brown Bears in Alaska [Interview]

Great-Grandmother Reignites Passion for Photography by Documenting the Antics of Brown Bears

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality
Adventurer Creates Artistic Photos of Animals in Their Natural Habitats
Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
100 World-Class Conservation Photographers Put 100 Photos on Sale To Help the Ocean
Beautiful Photos Capture the “Untamed Spirits” of Majestic Horses From Around the World
Jane Goodall’s 90th Birthday Is Celebrated With 90 Photos by 90 Female Photographers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jaw-Dropping Photo of Bobcat Leaping up To Snatch a Blue Heron Out of the Sky
Incredible Winners of the 2024 British Wildlife Photography Awards
Charming Photo of Polar Bear Napping on an Iceberg Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Photographer Endures Icy Temperatures to Photograph Beautiful Arctic Animals
Photographer Travels Europe to Document Incredible Starling Murmurations
Wildlife Photographer to Share 100 Images of Majestic Elephants and Whales in 2024 [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.