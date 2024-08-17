Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Photos of Alaska’s Grizzly Bears

Wildlife photographer Joe Moreno recently visited Lake Clark National Park in Alaska to capture the remarkable Alaska Peninsula brown bears, often referred to as “peninsular grizzlies.” These majestic creatures are among the largest brown bears in the world, yet Moreno captures intimate moments that reveal their surprisingly gentle side.

Lake Clark National Park is renowned for its wild beauty. Its lush forests and pristine rivers create an ideal habitat for brown bears, as the land is abundant in food sources such as protein-rich sedge grass, berries, and, come late July, a significant salmon run. Fortunately, the land and the bears are now protected, but this wasn’t always the case.

“Lake Clark is a very unique and special place to view Coastal Brown Bears in their natural habitat,” Moreno tells My Modern Met. “Forty years ago was the last time a bear was hunted and killed in this location.” Today, lodge owners, park rangers, and guides strive to build trust with the native brown bears, fostering a sense of tolerance and respect from these magnificent animals.

Wildlife photographers from around the world started coming to the Kenai Peninsula in Lake Clark National Park around 15 years ago, but they can’t get up close to the bears without a trained guide close by. Moreno explains, “There are hard rules that humans need to follow and by doing so continue the positive relationship between bears and humans.”

Following safety guidelines and gaining the bears’ trust have really paid off for Moreno. His amazing photos give us a glimpse into the fascinating lives and personalities of these notorious grizzlies. Each bear appears completely unfazed by Moreno’s presence as they roam the land, hunt, eat, wrestle, and entertain potential mates.

“You know when bears are play-fighting because they do not make any vocalizations like the bears in this photograph,” Moreno said of one particular shot. “However, when they fight for real, you hear sounds coming from deep within them that are what nightmares are made of.”

During his time at the park, Moreno learned to recognize the individual bears living there. One particularly striking photo captures a female bear named “Crimp Ear” gazing sleepily into the camera as she relaxes on the beach. Moreno reveals, “Her friends just call her Crimp.”

Scroll down to see more of Moreno's exceptional grizzly bear photography, which is also available for purchase.

Joe Moreno: Instagram | Shop

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Joe Moreno.