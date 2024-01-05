Home / Sports

College Footballer Congratulates Former High School Teammate With Heartwarming Message After Game Loss

By Regina Sienra on January 5, 2024

A heartwarming display of sportsmanship recently occurred at the Rose Bowl. After losing the College Football Playoff Semifinal, player Tyler Booker made a poignant gesture. The Alabama offensive lineman embraced his opponent and longtime friend, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, wishing him luck with a uniquely moving message.

A video posted by SportsCenter shows the players hugging on the field following Alabama Crimson Tide's 27-20 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Booker can be seen telling McCarthy, “I love you, baby. Go finish the job. I’m so happy for you, bro. I’m so happy for you, bro. I love you, bro. Hey, go finish the job.”

The high-stakes game was decided in the very last play after a nerve-racking overtime period. The exchange was particularly poignant because of the players' history as teammates in high school. Just years earlier, Booker and McCarthy played side by side at IMG Academy in Florida.

Though Booker and Alabama's season has come to an end, he's clearly proud of and excited for his old teammate. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines will face the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on January 8, 2024.

