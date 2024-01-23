Home / Technology

Self-Balancing Robotic Wheelchair Helps Give Visibility to Those With Disabilities

By Margherita Cole on January 23, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRONUS Robotics (@chronusrobotics)

There are many privileges that come with being able-bodied. Just the act of standing up or sitting down without assistance, or reaching for something on a taller shelf, are simple acts that are often taken for granted. Lithuania-based company Chronus Robotics has designed a self-balancing mobility robot that hopes to bring this freedom and visibility to those with lower limb disadvantages.

Called Kim-e, this innovative Segway-like wheelchair helps people with disabilities navigate the world in a more visible and comfortable way. “The idea to create an innovative mobility device was inspired by motorsport. Over the years, we have seen many people using wheelchairs in motorsport. Most of them use manual wheelchairs—even those from Formula One teams working with the most advanced technologies in the world,” writes Chronus Robotics. “This led to the idea of creating a personal mobility robot that would allow people to communicate freely and work with dignity.” After 10 years of planning and modifications, the first model was made, which ultimately led to the final product, Kim-e.

Photos and videos of the product highlight its striking differences compared to wheelchairs that are commonplace today. “Our challenge was to keep the person visible while leaving not only the wheelchair but also the disability unnoticed,” explains Chronus Robotics. “Using our patent pending technologies, we have achieved our goal: If Kim-e is to be called a wheelchair, it is an invisible one.” Rather than being bulky, Kim-e has a streamlined body that supports the legs and back of the user. The ergonomic design helps keep the user comfortable as they use the device to travel up to 12 mph, and to change their position from elevated at eye-level with others, to sitting down. Kim-e is also controlled by the user's upper body movements, making it hands-free. The robot is powered by a lithium battery that can travel up to 19 miles on a full four-hour charge. It can also be folded down for easy travel.

Pricing for the Kim-e has not been announced yet, but you can learn more about the mobility device by visiting Chronus Robotics' website.

Lithuania-based company Chronus Robotics has designed a self-balancing mobility robot that helps give visibility to those with disabilities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CHRONUS Robotics (@chronusrobotics)

Chronus Robotics: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [DesignTAXI]

Related Articles:

Wheelchair Users Are Excited About Delta’s New Design for an Accessible Airplane Seat

Rick Hoyt, Who Finished 32 Boston Marathons With His Father Pushing His Wheelchair, Has Died at 61

One Man Is Increasing Wheelchair Accessibility in Iceland a Ramp at a Time

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

South Korea Celebrates Arrival of 2024 and Year of the Dragon With an Electrifying Drone Show
Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images
AI “Completes” Keith Haring’s Intentionally Unfinished Last Artwork, Sparks Controversy
Wearable Airbags Deploy in Milliseconds To Protect the Elderly From Falls
Discover the Ship That Lets Workers Go Underwater Without Getting Wet
Google Celebrates 25th Anniversary With a Look Back at the Most Searched Terms With a Video and a Game

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

AI Visualizes All 50 U.S. States as Hunger Games Contestants
5,000 Pounds of E-Waste Used To Create Immersive Installation Championing the Right To Repair
Carbon Capture Plant Aims to Fights Climate Change by Pulling CO2 From the Air
15-Year-Old Amputee Receives First Bionic Arm and Can’t Hide Her Joy
Gallery Artworks Reimagined as Surreal Carpet Art Melting Off the Wall Onto the Floor
New Tool Defends Artists by “Poisoning” AI Image Generators

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.