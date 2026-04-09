Home / Art

This Exhibition Proves That Blackness Is as Vast and Limitless as the Universe Itself

By Eva Baron on April 9, 2026
Mikael Owunna, “The Resurrection of Eke-Nnechukwu,” 2021. Photograph.

Mikael Owunna, “The Resurrection of Eke-Nnechukwu,” 2021. Photograph. (Courtesy of the artist)

Entire galaxies are emerging right now at the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) in San Francisco. Across all three floors of the museum, artists are contending with spirituality, mythology, scientific cosmologies, and, perhaps most importantly, Blackness. The connections between these themes are at the heart of MoAD’s latest exhibition, which proves that the Black experience is as vast and as limitless as the universe itself.

Timed to the museum’s 20th anniversary, Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe gathers work by an international and multigenerational assortment of African diasporic artists. The pieces on offer are diverse not only in their materiality but in their subject matter, exploring everything from Afrofuturism and origin stories to post-human thought and astrophysics. Even with this ambitious scope, the exhibition achieves incredible clarity and cohesiveness, organizing artwork into three distinct sections.

In “Geo-Cartographic,” for instance, artists map Blackness across “earthly and celestial terrains,” according to MoAD. Here, Mikael Owunna showcases photographs from his Infinite Essence series, which evokes cosmic grandeur through ultraviolet light. In each image, Owunna’s subjects glow with shooting stars, comets, and other celestial motifs, as if cut from the night sky itself. To achieve this effect, the artist hand-painted the bodies of nude Black models with fluorescent paints and then photographed them in complete darkness with a customized camera flash that only transmits UV light. The act of capturing these bodies, then, mimics that of creation, in which entire lives arise from a seemingly blank slate.

“The predominant influences here are creation narratives from Nigerian (Igbo) and Malian (Dogon) cosmologies,” Owunna has said of the series. “Drawing on their influence, this work similarly fuses art, science, myth, and technology to provide a vehicle for Black transfiguration.”

On the second floor, “Religio-Mythic” considers similar questions, delving into creation myths and their relationship to Blackness. Anchoring this section is arguably Harmonia Rosales, who contributes a monumental work from 2021. Titled Creation Story, the canvas depicts the deities Yemayá and Obatalá from the Yoruba religion. The figures occupy separate planes in the painting and are both set against a dramatic landscape: inky waves crash onto a rugged coast, and the rosy sky is steadily darkening into evening. In many ways, Creation Story repurposes compositional principles and stylistic techniques from classical painting, appropriating art historical conventions and cleverly remixing them through Blackness.

Finally, on the museum’s third floor, visitors confront the “Techno-Cyborgian” section, in which Blackness is shaped by technology, hybridity, and the “ability to move fluidly between identities,” as MoAD puts it. Highlights include virtual reality works by David Alabo, all of which explode with bold colors and surreal visuals. The Boy Who Held the World on His Head is particularly delightful, featuring, as its title suggests, a boy whose head is crowned with a globe. Complete with a metallic sheen, the boy slowly rises from desert sand and into the clear sky like an enormous, futuristic cyborg.

“This exhibition is a celebration of the vast conceptual capacity of Blackness, and treats Black existence with the same imaginative and intellectual openness we apply to thinking through metaphysics and the cosmos,” Key Jo Lee, MoAD’s chief of curatorial affairs and public programs, said in a statement. “In doing so, it makes a radical claim that Blackness is not marginal, but central to how we comprehend being, time, and the universe.”

Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe will be on view at the Museum of the African Diaspora through August 16, 2026.

At the Museum of the African Diaspora, artists are exploring the connections between Blackness, cosmology, metaphysics, mythology, spirituality, and the universe itself.

Harmonia Rosales, “Creation Story,” 2021 . Oil and genuine silver leaf on wood panel

Harmonia Rosales, “Creation Story,” 2021 . Oil and genuine silver leaf on wood panel. (Courtesy of the Zimmer Family Collection)

David Alabo, “The Boy Who Held the World on His Head,” 2020. Archival pigment print on Hahnemühle photo rag

David Alabo, “The Boy Who Held the World on His Head,” 2020. Archival pigment print on Hahnemühle photo rag. (Courtesy of the artist)

Didier William , “Dark Shores,” 2024 . Acrylic, ink, oil, wood carving on panel

Didier William , “Dark Shores,” 2024 . Acrylic, ink, oil, wood carving on panel . (Courtesy of the artist and Altman Siegel, San Francisco)

Gustavo Nazareno, “The Secret Matrices of Creation,” 2025. Oil on linen, triptych

Gustavo Nazareno, “The Secret Matrices of Creation,” 2025. Oil on linen, triptych. (Courtesy of GUSN Studio and Opera Gallery © Everton Ballardin)

Rodney Ewing, “Celestial Mechanics,” 2023. Dry pigment, colored pencils, and ink on paper.

Rodney Ewing, “Celestial Mechanics,” 2023. Dry pigment, colored pencils, and ink on paper. (Courtesy of Rena Bransten Gallery, SF, and the artist)

Installation view of “Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe” at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco

Installation view of “Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe” at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco. (Photo: Josef Jacques)

Titled Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe, the exhibition proves not only how vast the Black experience is, but also how differently artists can interpret it throughout their work.

David Alabo, “Companion of Man,” 2025. Cast bronze.

David Alabo, “Companion of Man,” 2025. Cast bronze. (Courtesy of the artist)

Oasa DuVerney, “BLACK POWER WAVE as Bodhisattva Manjushri Sankofa,” 2023. Graphite on hand cut paper

Oasa DuVerney, “BLACK POWER WAVE as Bodhisattva Manjushri Sankofa,” 2023. Graphite on hand cut paper. (Courtesy of the artist and Welancora Gallery)

Barkley L. Hendricks, “No Moon at all for Phineas,” 1981-84. Graphite, colored inks and photo transfer on paper

Barkley L. Hendricks, “No Moon at all for Phineas,” 1981-84. Graphite, colored inks and photo transfer on paper. (Courtesy The Estate of Barkley L. Hendricks and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York)

Allison Janae Hamilton, “BRILLIANT SKY (For Mary Ann Carroll),” 2025.  Resin, mirrored glass, patina .

Allison Janae Hamilton, “BRILLIANT SKY (For Mary Ann Carroll),” 2025.  Resin, mirrored glass, patina . (Photo: Jason Wyche, courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery)

Installation view of “Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe” at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco

Installation view of “Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe” at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco. (Photo: Josef Jacques)

Exhibition Information:
Unbound: Art, Blackness, and the Universe
October 1, 2025–August 16, 2026
Museum of the African Diaspora
685 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94105

Museum of the African Diaspora: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MoAD.

Related Articles:

How to Reimagine Middle Age Creation Myths for the Contemporary World [Interview]

Artist Explores Blackness Through Blue Motifs and Intricate Frames [Interview]

New Exhibition Contends With Black Heritage Through Layered, Evocative Textile Art

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Currently based in Queens, Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College. She subsequently worked at art galleries and book publishers, including Phaidon, one of the world's oldest publishers of the creative arts. She has since transitioned into a career as a full-time writer, with a special focus on artist, gallery, and exhibition profiles. She has written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, going on marathon walks across New York, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thieves Steal Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir Paintings in 3-Minute Museum Heist
New Exhibition at Mexico City’s Jumex Museum Draws Parallels Between Soccer and Art
First Venue Solely Dedicated to Pioneering Artist Ruth Asawa Will Open This Spring
LA’s Longest-Running Contemporary Art Gallery Celebrates 60 Years of Excellent Printmaking [Interview]
30 Years of KAWS Highlights the “Family” of Work Created by the Iconic Street Artist
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Groundbreaking Art Collection to Land on the West Coast

More on My Modern Met

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Unveils Digital Archive of the Artist’s Entire Body of Work
Dreamlike Three-Dimensional Collage Tells the Story of De Beers and Its Diamonds
JR’s Large-Scale Installations Are on Display at This Immersive Solo Exhibition in LA
This Exhibition Proves Just How Much Art, Technology, and the Human Body Intersect
The Other Art Fair 2026 Preview: Everything You Need To Know Before It Opens in Brooklyn
Explore the Full Breadth of Ai Weiwei’s Creative Practice in This Sweeping Book

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.