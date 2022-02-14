Close Encounters With Sharks Win 2022 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

The prestigious Underwater Photographer of the Year competition is back and the 2022 winners are better than ever. Spain's Rafael Fernandez Caballero was named Underwater Photographer of the Year while Australia's Matty Smith took the title of British Underwater Photographer of the Year. Both photographers were awarded for their incredible images of sharks.

Fernandez Caballero's award-winning image was taken in the Maldives and shows a group of whale sharks feeding on nocturnal plankton that had been attracted by the lights of the boat he was on. He immediately jumped into the water and was treated to an unbelievable experience.

“It was already incredible when one whale shark came to our boat,” explains Fernandez Caballero. “But more and more kept arriving. I was diving with Gador Muntaner, a shark researcher, who couldn’t believe it as their numbers grew. He counted eleven sharks that night—a once in a lifetime encounter that nobody thought was possible.”

Smith, who was named British Underwater Photographer of the Year, had a close encounter of his own with a shark. The Englishman, who now lives in Australia, spent years building a special camera to get the over-under portrait of a great white shark that he'd been dreaming of. In fact, his invention was so attractive to the sharks that he actually had to stop them from biting it.

But wildlife isn't the only living being on display with these underwater photos. Humans also took center stage in several categories. Quico Abadal's artistic image of a woman at sunset on a Thai beach is purposely displayed upside-down. The photographer's creative decision earned him the title of Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year.

“In this category, we are always looking for exciting new talent bringing fresh visions to underwater photography,” shares competition judge Alex Mustard. “This image is a fabulous example. Simple subject matter, elevated into an artistic image by the imagination, ideas, and talent of the photographer and model.”

With 4,200 images entered in the contest from photographers across 71 countries, the competition was stiff. Scroll down to see more of the award-winning underwater photography.

