Incredible Winners of the World’s Longest-Running Photo Contest

By Jessica Stewart on November 20, 2024
Samar Abu Elouf Photojournalism

“Untitled 24” by Samar Abu Elouf, courtesy of the RPS

For 146 years, the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has recognized the talents of those who take moving and still pictures, making it the world's longest-running photography competition. Rather than highlighting single images, the RPS Awards single out exceptional bodies of work and honor the photographers themselves.

Awards are handed out across three main branches—the art of photography, scientific photography, and the knowledge and understanding of photography. The recipients range from Dr. Ingrid Pollard, who received the prestigious Centenary Medal for her outstanding contribution to the field of photography to Amin Yousefi, who was singled out for his achievements in the under 30 division.

“While the 2024 RPS Awards recipients reflect the diversity and breadth of the international photographic community, they are all united in celebrating photography's unique capacity to challenge societal perceptions and make complex issues both relatable and urgent,” shares Sir Brian Pomeroy CBE, ARPS Chair of the judging panel.

In particular, the RPS Awards highlighted four winners whose categories reflect the international photo community and RPS' evolving role within that space. This includes Samar Abu Elouf, a Palestinian photojournalist who covers events where she lives. This not only includes the horrors of war, but also stories about women and gender. For more than a decade, she has worked for Reuters and The New York Times to bring her unique voice to the world, earning her the RPS Award for Photojournalism.

British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy won the RPS Award for Fashion, Advertising, and Commercial Photography for his striking imagery. Drawing from his diverse upbringing, his visuals have earned him acclaim, which includes recognition at the 2018 and 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Darcy Padilla and Carolyn Mendelsohn won the RPS Awards for Editorial or Documentary Photography and Photography with Young People, respectively. Both Padilla and Mendelsohn are known for their exceptional storytelling capabilities, with Padilla focusing on long-term projects and Mendelsohn on portraits of young people.

Scroll down to see more work from these four exceptional photographers and head to the RPS website to read more about all of this year's recipients.

The Royal Photographic Society Awards are the world's longest-running photography competition.

Campbell Addy Photography

For “DAZED” by Campbell Addy, courtesy of the RPS

It honors photographers and their entire body of work rather than individual images.

Darcy Padilla Photography

From the series “Family Love” by Darcy Padilla, courtesy of the RPS

This year, the RPS Awards highlighted four winners whose categories reflect the international photo community.

Reverie by Carolyn Mendelsohn

“Sam,” from the series “Reverie” by Carolyn Mendelsohn, courtesy of the RPS

This includes Samar Abu Elouf, a Palestinian photojournalist who not only covers war conflicts, but gender issues and stories about women in her home.

Samar Abu Elouf Photojournalism

“Untitled 36” by Samar Abu Elouf, courtesy of the RPS

Samar Abu Elouf Photojournalism

“Untitled 17” by Samar Abu Elouf, courtesy of the RPS

Samar Abu Elouf Photojournalism

“Untitled 21” by Samar Abu Elouf, courtesy of the RPS

Campbell Addy's striking fashion and editorial photography garnered him a nod.

Campbell Addy Photography

Campbell Addy, courtesy of the RPS

Campbell Addy Photography

For “Nii Journal” by Campbell Addy, courtesy of the RPS

Campbell Addy Photography

For “Acne Paper” by Campbell Addy, courtesy of the RPS

Carolyn Mendelsohn is known for her portraits and her work with young people.

Age of Wonder Carolyn Mendelsohn

“Grace,” from the series “Age of Wonder” by Carolyn Mendelsohn, courtesy of the RPS

Through Our Lens by Carolyn Mendelsohn

“Morgan,” from the series “Through Our Lens Self-Portraits” by Carolyn Mendelsohn, courtesy of the RPS

Through Our Lens by Carolyn Mendelsohn

“Harry Berry,” from the series “Through Our Lens Self-Portraits” by Carolyn Mendelsohn, courtesy of the RPS

Darcy Padilla, who won the award for Editorial or Documentary Photography, is known for her long-term projects centering on socio-economic issues.

From the series “California Dreamin” by Darcy Padilla, courtesy of the RPS

Darcy Padilla Photography

From the series “Dreamers” by Darcy Padilla, courtesy of the RPS

Darcy Padilla Photography

From the series “SRO” by Darcy Padilla, courtesy of the RPS

Royal Photographic Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Royal Photographic Society.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
