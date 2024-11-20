Incredible Winners of the World’s Longest-Running Photo Contest

For 146 years, the Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has recognized the talents of those who take moving and still pictures, making it the world's longest-running photography competition. Rather than highlighting single images, the RPS Awards single out exceptional bodies of work and honor the photographers themselves.

Awards are handed out across three main branches—the art of photography, scientific photography, and the knowledge and understanding of photography. The recipients range from Dr. Ingrid Pollard, who received the prestigious Centenary Medal for her outstanding contribution to the field of photography to Amin Yousefi, who was singled out for his achievements in the under 30 division.

“While the 2024 RPS Awards recipients reflect the diversity and breadth of the international photographic community, they are all united in celebrating photography's unique capacity to challenge societal perceptions and make complex issues both relatable and urgent,” shares Sir Brian Pomeroy CBE, ARPS Chair of the judging panel.

In particular, the RPS Awards highlighted four winners whose categories reflect the international photo community and RPS' evolving role within that space. This includes Samar Abu Elouf, a Palestinian photojournalist who covers events where she lives. This not only includes the horrors of war, but also stories about women and gender. For more than a decade, she has worked for Reuters and The New York Times to bring her unique voice to the world, earning her the RPS Award for Photojournalism.

British-Ghanaian photographer Campbell Addy won the RPS Award for Fashion, Advertising, and Commercial Photography for his striking imagery. Drawing from his diverse upbringing, his visuals have earned him acclaim, which includes recognition at the 2018 and 2019 British Fashion Awards.

Darcy Padilla and Carolyn Mendelsohn won the RPS Awards for Editorial or Documentary Photography and Photography with Young People, respectively. Both Padilla and Mendelsohn are known for their exceptional storytelling capabilities, with Padilla focusing on long-term projects and Mendelsohn on portraits of young people.

Scroll down to see more work from these four exceptional photographers and head to the RPS website to read more about all of this year's recipients.

