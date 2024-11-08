Mother Tiger Teaching Cub How To Fight Wins Nature’s Best Photo Awards

A fascinating photo of a young tiger coming into his own has won the 2024 Nature's Best Photography International Awards. Taken by Mangesh Ratnakar Desai at a tiger reserve in India, the image beat out over 25,000 submissions from photographers in 62 countries. Showing a mother tiger teaching her son the skills he will need to survive on his own, the image gives us an insider's look at life in the wild. And what looks like a vicious fighting scene turns out to be a life lesson.

“The tigers entered the water gracefully, and the scene unfolded,” the recalls. “I adjusted the shutter speed precisely to capture the water splashes and the impressive dynamics of the tigers interacting with each other.”

Desai's is one of many remarkable images to be singled out by the competition, which is organized by Nature's Best Photography magazine. Spanish photographer Jaime Rojo continues to receive accolades for his photo story following the plight of the monarch butterfly. His images, which won the Conservation Story category, are an important look at the epic migration these butterflies make every year and the current dangers that are threatening their survival.

Brett Frelich provides an interesting look at life under the waters of Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Canada, with his portrait of beluga whales. “There is nothing more pure than being out in nature. For me, it’s a spiritual experience,” the photographer shares. This spirit shines through in the surreal photo, which won the Polar Passion category. In it, a cluster of white belugas swarm together, with one even appearing to glance at the camera.

In keeping with its mission to display the beauty, diversity, and importance of nature, the competition also honors video with its Nature in Motion category. This year, conservation photojournalist Patricia Homonylo topped the field with her heartbreaking look at birds who lose their lives due to window collisions, and the organizations looking to raise awareness about the issue.

Scroll down to see all of this year's winning images, which will all be featured in a special 100-page winter edition of Nature’s Best Photography. If you want to see all of the Top 100 photographs from the contest, you can also head over to Nature's Best Photography to view the full gallery.

Over 25,000 photos were entered into the 2024 Nature's Best International Photography Awards.

The winners give a wide-ranging look at nature around the world.

Among the category winners is Patricia Homonylo, whose heartbreaking documentary about bird collisions won the video category.

All of the winners will be featured in a special 100-page winter edition of Nature’s Best Photography.

Nature's Best Photography: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nature's Best Photography.