Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Adorable Winners of the World’s Largest Pet Photography Competition

By Jessica Stewart on November 13, 2024
2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Katie Brockman, Winner, Creative (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Katie Brockman)

From adorable cats and dogs to majestic horses, the International Pet Photography Awards captures all types of animals that provide us joy as pets. In its sixth edition, the photo contest drew in 3,621 entries from 41 countries. For the first time, a special equine category honored photographers who specialize in this sub-genre of pet photography.

Dogs were the most photographed animals submitted—followed by horses and cats. But plenty of other pets, from ferrets and pigs to mice and parrots, were also immortalized by the competition's photographers. Dutch photographer Janneke De Graaf was named International Pet Photographer of the Year for her portfolio of images that capture her favorite subject—Basenji dogs.

As the proud owner of four Basenjis, De Graaf's pets have become her muses, which shines through in her extraordinary portraits that capture their personality. Another photographer who often photographs her own animals is Katie Brockman, who won the creative category with a fun image of her former foster kittens.

“They are brother and sister, and I wanted an image that showed both of their personalities—Ed was a spicy and cranky boy, while Cleo was super mischievous and loved harassing her siblings.” she shares. “This image is part of a series I've been working on with “painted” kittens, to show off cats' unique markings and personalities.”

Sabrina Einig won the inaugural equine category for her dynamic shot of Friso, a 7-year-old Friesian stallion. While Einig usually sticks to portraits, she took advantage of a moment to capture Friso in action and, in the process, was able to document his strong, gentle demeanor.

The entries, which were judged by an all-star panel of experts that includes My Modern Met Academy's Belinda Richards, offer a heartwarming look at the world of pet photography. Scroll down for a look at the winners and our favorite finalists, as well as a video slideshow of all 100 finalists.

The 2024 International Pet Photography Awards has announced its winners.

Dutch photographer Janneke De Graaf won the top prize for her strong portfolio of images featuring her beloved Basenjis.

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Janneke De Graaf, International Pet Photographer of the Year 2024 (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Janneke De Graaf)

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Janneke De Graaf, International Pet Photographer of the Year 2024 (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Janneke De Graaf)

For the first time, there is a special category recognizing equine photography.

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Sabrina Einig, Winner, Equine (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Sabrina Einig)

Portrait of black horse

Emma Steel, Finalist, Equine (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Emma Steel)

Horse overlooking a mountain

Lina Kronholm, Finalist, Equine (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Lina Kronholm)

The winners and finalists were selected from over 3,600 entries.

Dog dressed like superman

Regine Jensen, Winner, Action (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Regine Jensen)

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Kerry Martin, Winner, Pets & People (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Kerry Martin)

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Rebecca Williams, Documentary, Portrait (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Rebecca Williams)

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Anna Failner, Winner, Portrait (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Anna Failner)

Portrait of woman and her cat

Chohee Courtois, Finalist, Pets & People (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Chohee Courtois)

Woman and her horse in the forest

Lenka Silhova, Finalist, Pets & People (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Lenka Silhova)

Portrait of a white mouse

Emma Pope, Finalist, Portrait (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Emma Pope)

Hairless cat stretching

Jaydene Chapman, Finalist, Action (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Jaydene Chapman)

Portraits of a dog and cat touching noses

Heidi Adler, Finalist, Portrait (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Heidi Adler)

Dog chasing a ball

Celine Robel, Finalist, Action (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Celine Robel)

Cute puppies stacked between pillows

Mattia Gorno, Finalist, Creative (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Mattia Gorno)

Black and white portrait of a dog in a tub

Immie Keizer, Finalist, Documentary (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Immie Keizer)

2024 International Pet Photographer of the Year

Padraig Maguire, Finalist, Creative (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Padraig Maguire)

Dog jumping over an agility obstacle

Rebecca Kostka, Finalist, Documentary (Photo: © Copyright 2024 Rebecca Kostka)

International Pet Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the International Pet Photography Awards.

Related Articles:

Heartwarming Winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards

Funny Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mother Tiger Teaching Cub How To Fight Wins Nature’s Best Photo Awards
Rats Wearing Tiny Vests Are Helping Sniff Out and Catch Illegally Trafficked Wildlife
Rare Photo of Red Sprites Wins 2024 Weather Photographer of the Year
Rhinos Celebrate Halloween by “Carving” Pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo
Beautiful Lynx Seen Wandering Around the Snowy Landscapes of Minnesota
Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astonishing Photo of Millions of Monarch Butterflies Wins 2024 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest
Heartwarming Winners of the 2024 Dog Photography Awards
Moo Deng Officially Has Her Own Logo That’s Just as Cute as the Baby Pygmy Hippo
Photo Contest Celebrates Excellence in Architectural Photography
Nikon Small World Contest Celebrates 50 Years of Photographic Excellence Under the Microscope
Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.