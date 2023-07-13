1,500 Van Gogh Artworks Have Been Digitized and Put Online

Few artists are as widely beloved as Vincent van Gogh. Although underappreciated during his lifetime, the large body of work he left behind has since enthralled art lovers everywhere. While the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam remains a top destination to see his work in person, there is now another way to experience the Dutch Post-Impressionist‘s masterpieces. The museum has digitized 1,500 paintings and drawings by Van Gogh and made them available online for anyone to view.

This incredible array includes some of his most famous paintings as well as lesser-known pieces and even sketches. People can admire the vibrant depictions of the French countryside which he is so known for, and also immerse themselves in the numerous studies Van Gogh made of people and nature. The Van Gogh Museum makes it easy to filter art by time period, location, genre, and more. There is also an option to download any artworks that you like.

Additionally, when you click on an image, you will find more information about when it was made and insight into Van Gogh's process and life. The Van Gogh Museum boasts the largest collection of Van Gogh artwork in the world, but it's nice to see the institution proving alternatives for people who cannot visit in person.

You can start browsing Van Gogh's art here.

h/t: [Open Culture]

