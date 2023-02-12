Largest Ever Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings Is Now on View in Amsterdam

Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer only created 37 known works during his lifetime. Now, art history lovers have the opportunity to see 28 of these pieces in the largest exhibition of Vermeer paintings ever. Hosted at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Vermeer features an array of well-known pieces from the artist's oeuvre that prove why he is the “Master of Light.”

Museums from around the world, including the U.S., France, and Japan, lent their Vermeer paintings for the exhibition that opened on February 10, 2023. “Johannes Vermeer is famous around the world for his paintings of calm scenes in domestic settings, for the unrivaled quality of his luminous, vibrant light, and for his impressive use of illusionism,” the museum states. “Never before have so many paintings by Vermeer been brought together in one place.”

Additionally, Vermeer's most famous painting, Girl with a Pear Earring, normally held at the Maritshuis museum in The Hague, is on display at the Rijksmuseum for a limited time until the end of March, while the rest of the exhibition continues until June.

The Rijksmuseum is also offering a digital Vermeer experience for those who are unable to see these pieces in person. Titled Closer, this online gallery features the voices of Stephen Fry (in English) and Joy Delima (in Dutch), who give an overview of Vermeer's life and art. Their narration accompanies ultra-high resolution photographs of Vermeer's paintings which people can zoom in to close detail.

The Vermeer exhibition is on view at the Rijksmuseum until June 4, 2023. You can purchase tickets now.

The largest exhibition of Johannes Vermeer paintings is on view at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam until June 2023.

The exhibition, titled Vermeer, features the Dutch artist's best-known works like A Girl with a Pearl Earring and Girl Reading a Letter among others.

Rijksmuseum: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [KOTTKE]

All images courtesy of the Rijksmuseum.

