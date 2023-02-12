Home / Art History

Largest Ever Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings Is Now on View in Amsterdam

By Margherita Cole on February 12, 2023
Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Woman with a Pearl Necklace,” Johannes Vermeer, c. 1662-64, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie

Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer only created 37 known works during his lifetime. Now, art history lovers have the opportunity to see 28 of these pieces in the largest exhibition of Vermeer paintings ever. Hosted at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Vermeer features an array of well-known pieces from the artist's oeuvre that prove why he is the “Master of Light.”

Museums from around the world, including the U.S., France, and Japan, lent their Vermeer paintings for the exhibition that opened on February 10, 2023. “Johannes Vermeer is famous around the world for his paintings of calm scenes in domestic settings, for the unrivaled quality of his luminous, vibrant light, and for his impressive use of illusionism,” the museum states. “Never before have so many paintings by Vermeer been brought together in one place.”

Additionally, Vermeer's most famous painting, Girl with a Pear Earring, normally held at the Maritshuis museum in The Hague, is on display at the Rijksmuseum for a limited time until the end of March, while the rest of the exhibition continues until June.

The Rijksmuseum is also offering a digital Vermeer experience for those who are unable to see these pieces in person. Titled Closer, this online gallery features the voices of Stephen Fry (in English) and Joy Delima (in Dutch), who give an overview of Vermeer's life and art. Their narration accompanies ultra-high resolution photographs of Vermeer's paintings which people can zoom in to close detail.

The Vermeer exhibition is on view at the Rijksmuseum until June 4, 2023. You can purchase tickets now.

The largest exhibition of Johannes Vermeer paintings is on view at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam until June 2023.

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

Rijksmuseum. Photo: Rijksmuseum

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Girl with a Pearl Earring,” 1664–67, oil on canvas. Mauritshuis, The Hague. Bequest of Arnoldus Andries des Tombe, The Hague

The exhibition, titled Vermeer, features the Dutch artist's best-known works like A Girl with a Pearl Earring and Girl Reading a Letter among others.

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Woman Holding a Balance,” Johannes Vermeer, c. 1662-64, oil on canvas. National Gallery of Art, Washington, Widener Collection

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“The Glass of Wine,” Johannes Vermeer, c. 1659-61, oil on canvas. Staatliche Museen zu Berlin – Gemäldegalerie

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Officer and Laughing Girl,” Johannes Vermeer, 1657-58, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“A Lady Writing,” Johannes Vermeer, 1664-67, oil on canvas. National Gallery of Art, Washington. Gift of Harry Waldron Havemeyer and Horace Havemeyer Jr., in memory of their father, Horace Havemeyer

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Girl Interrupted at Her Music,” Johannes Vermeer,. 1659–61, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection. New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“The Lacemaker,” Johannes Vermeer, 1666–68, oil on canvas mounted on panel. Musée du Louvre, Paris

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Mistress and Maid,” Johannes Vermeer, c. 1665-67, oil on canvas. The Frick Collection, New York. Photo: Joseph Coscia Jr

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window,” Johannes Vermeer, 1657-58, oil on canvas. Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister, Dresden

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“The Geographer,” Johannes Vermeer, 1669, oil on canvas. Städel Museum, Frankfurt am Main

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“A Young Woman standing at a Virginal,” Johannes Vermeer, 1670–72, oil on canvas. The National Gallery, London

Largest Exhibition of Vermeer Paintings at Rijksmuseum

“View of Houses in Delft, known as ‘The Little Street’,” Johannes Vermeer, 1658-59, oil on canvas. Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam. Gift of H.W.A. Deterding, London

Rijksmuseum: Website | Facebook | Instagram
h/t: [KOTTKE]

All images courtesy of the Rijksmuseum.

Related Articles:

Vermeer Painting Restoration Reveals a Portrait of Cupid Hidden for Over 350 Years

10 Famous Baroque Artists Whose Awe-inspiring Art Still Inspires Us Today

Virtual Museum Lets You View the Complete Works of Vermeer in Augmented Reality

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

21 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space
The History of the Color Orange: From Tomb Paintings to Modern-Day Jumpsuits
Learn the Basics of Perspective to Create Drawings That Pop Off the Page
Learn About the Louvre: Discover 10 Facts About the Famous French Museum
What is Resin Art? Learn About This Versatile Medium
Learn How Color Theory Can Push Your Creativity to the Next Level

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Charming Little “Fairy Dresses” Made Entirely Out of Flowers and Leaves
Yayoi Kusama’s Iconic Polka Dots Take Over Louis Vuitton Stores Around the World
33 Art History Terms to Help You Skillfully Describe a Work of Art
What is Drawing? Learn About One of the Oldest Forms of Art
10 Essential Art History Books for Beginners
Artist Tucks Detailed Little Landscapes Inside Antique Suitcases

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]