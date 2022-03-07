As Ukrainians suffer attacks under the Russian military invasion, many citizens have been forced to seek shelter in underground metro stations. With their lives turned upside down in an instant, people have abruptly left their homes. And despite the logistical difficulty posed by bringing their pets along, the majority of people have fled to safety accompanied by their loyal furry friends.

“If I wanted to leave him here, I could have left long back,” says one loving pet owner, Risabh Kaushik, of his dog Maliboo. But for him, the idea was completely out of the question. “I can’t leave him like this and will take care of him no matter what happens,” he adds.

Heartbreaking, yet touching, photos of pets and their humans capture some of the poignant moments of uncertainty that are spent hiding underground from Russian attacks. The images highlight the intense connection and loving bond that people share with their animals. In the photos, loyal dogs and cats—likely frightened by the uncertainty and chaos around them—cuddle with their owners, offering love and support amidst the upheaval and turmoil.

Humans and their pets likely serve as the one constant for each another during this crisis. That unspoken bond, a communication of affection and solidarity, is apparent in each animal’s comfortable posture as they cling to their owners among the hundreds of people sprawled across the metro floor. And though there is confusion and fear in their eyes, these faithful pets can be sure that their owners will do whatever it takes to see them through these tough times.

In addition to devoted owners, several non-profits in Ukraine are making it their mission to care for animals displaced by the conflict. Local non-profits including UAnimals, Happy Paw, Shelter Ugolyok, and the International Animal Protection League are striving to provided service and care to these most precious creatures. Visit their websites to learn more about their efforts and how you can help.

These photos of people sheltering with their pets in the Ukraine metro show the loving and unshakeable bond between humans and their furry companions.

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via UAnimals unless otherwise noted.

