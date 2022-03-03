Home / Art / Street Art

Street Artists Are Creating Moving Murals in Support of Ukraine

By Jessica Stewart on March 3, 2022

 

As the war in Ukraine continues, more and more artists are using their creativity to call for peace. This includes street artists who are making their viewpoints public by placing their anti-war messages on walls for everyone to see. Many of these artists have direct experience painting in Ukraine. Kyiv is particularly rich in murals, with over 160 painted since 2014. Many of the street artists who spent time painting there and engaging with the local community are making it known that they #standwithukraine.

French artist Seth Globepainter told Huffington Post that his mural was inspired by the children he met when painting in Donbas. In his piece, a young girl with a crown of flowers proudly waves the Ukrainian flag while stepping on Russian tanks. He has also dedicated the piece to a Ukrainian friend who is still in Kyiv. He says, “I do not usually express my views on current events, but I know how important it is for the people living through this dramatic situation to know that we are thinking of them.”

Globepainter's sentiments were echoed by many artists who typically don't feature politics in their work. Wales-based artist Jenks hopes that his piece can help Ukrainians know that they are not alone, while artist WOSKerski feels that his mural in London is the best way that he could help aside from contributing financially.

The Ukrainian duo Interesni Kazki are also using their platform and their art to help with the cause. Aside from publishing information on how to help, Aleksei Bordusov—also known as AEC—has joined forces with Adda Gallery to sell his monograph and an NFT collection. All of the profits will go toward helping the cause.

By taking their work public, these artists are taking a stand and reminding the world that what's happening in Ukraine isn't just a Ukrainian problem, but a global issue that's not to be turned away from.

Around the world, street artists are painting murals in support of Ukraine.

 

Many focus on bringing peace to Ukraine and ending the Russian invasion.

 

Some pieces also take direct aim at Russia's Vladimir Putin.

 

h/t: [Huffington Post]

