Home / News

Viral TikTok Video Shows How COVID-Era High School Yearbooks Had Zoom Screenshots as School Portraits

By Margherita Cole on April 14, 2023
Viral TikTok Captures How Different Pandemic-Era High School Yearbooks Are

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

It's hard to believe that three years have passed since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. While life has mostly returned to normal now, the challenges of those years will remain with many for a long time. TikToker @milaabandzz made a short video recording different pages of her 2021 high school yearbook, perfectly capturing how unusual the era was for students.

The clip has already received over 4 million views and a large amount of engagement from people who were amused and saddened by the glimpse into pandemic-era school years. While @milaabandzz highlights select pages from the album, she also includes the text “POV: you were class of '21,” which emphasizes the surrealism of the pages. For instance, in the school photos, many of the images are icons with the initial of the person's first name, similar to how users appear on Zoom calls when their camera is turned off. Similarly, on a page highlighting the Future Farmers of America club, there is a screenshot of a packed Zoom call rather than an in-person group photo.

“Covid really changed everything,” @milaabandzz writes. People in the comments largely agree with the statement, adding a mix of reactions to the startlingly different yearbook pages. “Cue the ‘back in my day you had to turn the camera ON for picture day,'” someone jokes. Another person advises, “This yearbook will be iconic in 40+ years don't ever lose it!” There were many that found the images sad, particularly the emphasis on Zoom meetings: a reminder of how isolating those school years were for teenagers. Others admired the ingenuity of the design, saying, “No but this was really creative on the yearbook staff's part. They made do with what they had!”

Although the album sparks many different feelings tied to the pandemic, it's certainly a helpful reminder of how unprecedented the era was for people and particularly young students.

@milaabandzz on TikTok captures how different high school yearbooks from the COVID-19 pandemic are in a now-viral video.

@milaabandzz covid really changed everything 😂 #fyp #covid19 #classof2021 ♬ Spongebob Sad Song Steel Lick – Some guy in the internet

milaabandzz: TikTok
h/t: [Insider]

All images via milaabandzz.

Related Articles:

Abandoned High School Bought for $100K Is Transformed Into Stunning Apartment Building

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes the Second Youngest Person to Ever Graduate High School

High School Tradition Lets Seniors Dress Up For Fun, Pop Culture-Inspired ID Photos

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Five Artworks by Yayoi Kusama Sell at Sotheby’s Auction for Nearly $23 Million
New Moai Statue Discovered on Easter Island and There May Be More To Find
‘World Happiness Report‘ Announces the Happiest Countries in the World
Giant Gold Nugget Worth $160,000 Is Found by Amateur Gold Hunter in Australia
Tokitae the Orca Will Finally Be Freed After More Than 50 Years in Captivity
Florida Principal Fired for Showing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ in Class Is Invited to Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Suggests That Early Retirement Can Cause Cognitive Decline
88% of Britons Who Took in Ukrainian Refugees Would Do It Again
French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.
‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May Is Knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
Paris’ Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Is Reopening to the Public in 2024
Van Dyck Painting Bought for $600 Sells for $3 Million at Auction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.