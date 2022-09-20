High School Tradition Lets Seniors Dress Up For Fun, Pop Culture-Inspired ID Photos

“I was just totally clueless.” #nfid23 #Clueless pic.twitter.com/EweQrRF6wm
— emily tchozewski (@whatevemily) September 13, 2022
Senior year of high school is filled with traditions. Some are formal, like prom and graduation, while others are informal and unique to a particular institution. For those entering their last year at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hill, Michigan, they're encouraged to dress up for their school ID photos. But we're not talking about a nice suit and tie. Instead, students don outrageous costumes and do not disappoint. In fact, the forthcoming graduating class always seems to top the previous year.
Pop culture plays an outsized role in the hilarious ID photos. Characters from television shows and movies are the most popular choice, from Cher Horowitz in the iconic 90s film Clueless to the soccer coach Ted Lasso from his beloved namesake television show. Costumes, however, only go so far. What sells these photos is the attitude that the kids bring to them. They embody the character—if only for a moment—to live on for the whole school year.
Scroll down for some of the best of this year’s school ID photos from North Farmington High School. To see even more, check out the NFHS Seniors Twitter page or search the hashtag #NFID23.
Every year, seniors at North Farmington High School dress up in costume for their school ID pictures.
#NFID23 You know what the happiest animal in the world is? It's a goldfish. It's got a 10 second memory. Be a goldfish. @jasonsudeikis @TedLasso @AFCRichmond pic.twitter.com/Y1HI1JYOXs
— Cameron Collins (@Cameron62005) September 13, 2022
“Not everyone likes me…but not everyone matters” #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/U56D1HNNN6
— Alpana Rajagopal (@RajagopalAlpana) September 13, 2022
you gonna go ruin my life? i promise i can do that better than you can #NFID23 @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/Ku5jg66p6R
— ava laura (@avalaura4) September 13, 2022
I think my mask of sanity is about to slip. #NFID23 @TheOfficialBale pic.twitter.com/ihYRXyoK9J
— Sonny Sharma (@SonnySharma14) September 13, 2022
#NFID23 pic.twitter.com/oyB82GKbWR
— Yusuf Halilovic (@YusufHalilovic) September 13, 2022
Prom Makeup Anyone? #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/vQcYw7qr2j
— Alicia Rottermond (@liciarottermond) September 13, 2022
Jesse we need to cook. #breakingbad #jessepinkman #walterwhite #NFID23 #nfhs2023 @Nfhs2023 pic.twitter.com/w4iM7J19Rt
— Jay Running (@seethevision__) September 13, 2022
Either of you girls got a quarter? #NFID23 @CourteneyCox @FriendsTV pic.twitter.com/ANocdXzJbC
— emma (@emhaddad_) September 13, 2022
@Nfhs2023
“Anthony is not all that anyway.”#NFID23 @bridgerton pic.twitter.com/kBOxKX8G5Z
— avantika (@avantiP5) September 13, 2022
I Am Moana. #NFID23 #Moana #NFID2023 pic.twitter.com/fhzTdkSyH2
— Kailipickett (@Kailipickett1) September 13, 2022
Me? A… A princess? Shut… up!!! #nfid23 pic.twitter.com/wRfAxFQkyw
— sarrahshakir (@sarrahshakir1) September 13, 2022
“I myself am strange and unusual.” #NFID23 #NF #lydia #winonaryder #Beetlejuice pic.twitter.com/xLmq1s0JJY
— Maddie (@maddielince) September 13, 2022
“HERRRE’S JOHNNY” #NFID23 #TheShining pic.twitter.com/76UM9ADgOu
— Nathan Ra (@theatrekidd1600) September 13, 2022
“Well, I got her number. How do you like them apples?” #WillHunting #MattDamon #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/22LAbXuMed
— Jack Poirier (@JackPoirier10) September 13, 2022
Love me Sexy #semipro #willferrell #nfid23 pic.twitter.com/GEgSLEEByh
— Quinn Parpart (@QParpart) September 13, 2022
“A dream is a wish your heart makes.” #nfid23 #Cinderella @4everBrandy pic.twitter.com/s74vuT32F4
— Autumn Cottrell (@AutumnCottrel11) September 13, 2022
#NFID23 @Nfhs2023 @ravensymone @TheShadeRoom
“You’re a cheetah girl because of who you are, and what’s in your heart…” pic.twitter.com/ZhgXoIiq6H
— Aniya Aaron (@itz_aniya1) September 13, 2022
” Make This Look Good.”😉#NFID23 #NFID2023 #WillSmith #meninblack @willsmith @jaden @OfficialWillow pic.twitter.com/MkgoaHFoRG
— Yahya Sambou (@YahyaSambou1) September 14, 2022
Happy little accidents or something #NFID2023 @ja19283746 pic.twitter.com/kF0sKAzz2k
— Luke Jackson (@ljackson_95) September 13, 2022
Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! @RickandMorty @JustinRoiland #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/rCwGuhomM3
— Colin Gray (@ColinGr19430520) September 13, 2022
“Nobody saw me. You could barely see it on the tape.” @TheIncredibles @Pixar @Disney #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/4U0huhZ7Sh
— Jaxon Peters (@jaxonpeters11) September 13, 2022
“Mamma mia🇮🇹🇺🇸” #NFID23 pic.twitter.com/5DRCJ3USX1
— Federico (@_federicovichi_) September 13, 2022
Holy smurfing smurf it’s senior year!!#NFID23 @SmurfsMovie @Nfhs2023 pic.twitter.com/7yUg6MS0Vw
— Izzy Cimmino (@IzzyCimmino) September 13, 2022
“Gotta Catch ‘Em All” #NFID23 @Pokemon @TheVeronicaT pic.twitter.com/2iOdDQMhQx
— Robert (@Robert_Vietor88) September 13, 2022
#nfid23 Never gonna give you up @rickastley pic.twitter.com/WCoqb5TQoh
— Camp (@omgcamp2) September 13, 2022
h/t: [Bored Panda]
