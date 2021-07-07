Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Captures Perfectly Timed Shot of Whale Sneaking Up on Unsuspecting Whale Watchers

By Jessica Stewart on July 7, 2021
Viral Whale Watching Photo by Eric J Smith

Photographer Eric J. Smith has a knack for putting himself in the right place at the right time. Always with a camera in hand, he's constantly observing the world to see what might be photo-worthy. In March 2020, he was certainly ready when an opportunity presented itself during a whale-watching expedition in Baja's San Ignacio Lagoon. His photo of a mother whale popping her head above water, while the whale-watchers remain blissfully unaware of what's next to them, has become a viral sensation.

We were lucky enough to touch base with Smith about the photograph and what it feels like to have his work circulate around the internet. This is actually Smith's second viral photo, and the other one involved whales as well. In 2015, his image of a man looking at his cell phone while an enormous whale rises from the water was his first experience with viral success. The 2020 photograph has had a similar reaction and Smith shared a bit more with us about the day it was captured.

“In March of 2020, the week before the world shut down, I returned to Baja’s San Ignacio Lagoon to photograph the migratory gray whales. I had been there in 2017 and it changed my life. The ability to have such close contact with those amazingly intelligent and friendly creatures was like nothing I had ever experienced. Every morning, small groups of visitors board small motorboats known as pangas, to see the whales,” Smith tells My Modern Met. “In this photograph, a panga with people from my camp was approached by a mother and her baby, known as ‘a cow and calf pair.' The calf made an appearance near the bow of the boat causing everyone to look forward. A second later, the mother emerged a foot behind the stern in a behavior called a spy hop. She slowly and silently stuck her head high above the water to look around.”

Positioned in another boat a few feet away, Smith was able to snap the photo before everyone realized what was happening. And it was a good thing he was quick, as just as everyone turned around, the whale sunk back below the surface. Smith knew right away that he had something special on his hands.

“Happy accidents are rare, but I try to put myself in scenarios where they are much likelier to occur,” he shares. “I also make it a point to have a good camera with me at all times, because you never know when you’ll see something amazing. I’m always viewing the world in single frames and can’t really turn it off. I’d rather be ready to make an image of a great moment than have it fade from my memory.”

As the image circulates the globe, Smith is happy to know that it's bringing people joy in a moment when it's so desperately needed. And, he's still searching for answers as to why these two photos struck a chord. “This is my second viral image in five years and both of them involve humans and whales. I’ve been trying to figure out what this means, but out of the hundreds of photos I make and publish every year these are the two that have really taken off. I do know that when I am on the water in the presence of whales, I feel at home.”

This perfectly timed whale watching photo is Eric J. Smith's second “whale-centric” photo to go viral.

Man on Cell Phone Ignoring Whale in the Water by Eric J Smith

Smith is an accomplished photographer and director with over 25 years of experience.

Elephant by Eric J SmithWildlife Photography by Eric J SmithAerial Photography by Eric J SmithBlack and White Photo of Whale Underwater by Eric J. SmithWoman and Child by Eric J Smith

Eric Smith: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eric Smith.

Related Articles:

Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch

Photographer’s Incredible Shot of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Goes Viral

Photographer Captures Storm Cloud That Looks Like a Fiery Explosion in the Sky

Dad’s Instagram of Hotel Carpet Photos Goes Viral, Gets 500K Followers in One Week

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Creates Dreamy Escapism With Stunning Stitched Images of Orcas and Sunsets
Swedish Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Images of Curious Red Squirrels
Winners of the 2021 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition Show the Resilience of Nature
Photographer Captures Small Blackbird Hitching a Ride on an Osprey’s Stick
Close-Up Portraits of Bees Capture Each of Their Unique Characteristics
Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

See the Soaring Finalists of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2021 Contest
Photographer Captures a Rare Look at the Abstract Sculptural Beauty of Birds
Incredible Photos Capture Rare Sight of Elusive Black Panther Under the Stars
Enchanting Bokeh Portraits of Snails Showcases Their Humble Beauty in a New Light
Wildlife Photographer Captures What Love Looks Like in the Animal Kingdom
Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.