Simultaneous Face-to-Face Language Translation Will Be Offered at Tokyo Train Station This Fall

By Regina Sienra on August 10, 2023
Simultaneous translation screen showing messages in different languages

Photo: VoiceBiz UCDisplay © TOPPAN INC.

Japan is known for its state-of-the-art technology, and its latest creation is a significant step toward breaking language barriers. A new device named Voice Biz UCDisplay offers live face-to-face translation between Japanese and 11 other languages.

Developed by printing company Toppan Inc, the translation tool can be best described as a window-like screen. When two users converse, real-time translations appear as text bubbles on either side of the screen. Its transparent quality allows for eye contact as well as for facial expressions to be conveyed—something that is usually lost by talking via translation apps.

With international travelers in mind, the company Seibu Railway will install one of these translation screens at Tokyo's Seibu-Shinjuku Station for a three-month test run. This will allow tourists to effectively communicate with station staff when buying tickets or asking for information. Once the experimental phase is over, Seibu Railways expects to adopt it by the fall and would consider expanding it to other stations depending on the results of the test runs.

Among the languages featured in this device are English, Spanish, French, Korean, and Chinese. For an even smoother translation, the Voice Biz UCDisplay relies on a Japanese-created translation engine that switches directly from Japanese to other languages, instead of translating to English first before going into other languages.

“Toppan initially provided a translation app called VoiceBiz,” said Tomoaki Nosaka, the manager of the social innovation center at Toppan told the Japan Times. “But we realized that by implementing our translation engine on a transparent display, we can make it into a universal design that could help communication with both foreigners and people with hearing or speaking disabilities.” As such, it is also a valuable accessibility tool for those with hearing impairments, thanks to its Japanese-to-Japanese option, as well as a keyboard feature for users to enter their queries.

With this handy creation, not only will it be easier for tourists to get around and for travel staff to assist them, but it could also be a major breakthrough in international communication. So if you find yourself in the busy Seibu-Shinjuku Station this season and want to see the Voice Biz UCDisplay in action, the screen is located next to the express ticket office.

Simultaneous translation screen showing messages in different languages

Photo: Seibu Railway

Simultaneous translation screen showing messages in different languages

Photo: VoiceBiz UCDisplay © TOPPAN INC.

