Discover Why Antarctica’s ‘Blood Falls’ Runs Red

By Jessica Stewart on August 20, 2025
Blood Falls in East Antarctica

Photo: National Science Foundation/Peter Rejcek via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Antarctica is filled with incredible landscapes and natural beauty, but one area looks like a scene from a horror film—if you don’t know what you’re looking at. In East Antarctica, at the end of the Taylor Glacier, a gush of red liquid pours into Lake Bonney. Known as Blood Falls, it stumped scientists for over a century. It was initially thought that the red hue was due to red algae, but that’s actually not the case.

Blood Falls was discovered in 1911 by Australian geoscientist Thomas Griffith Taylor. For over 2 million years, the glacier has sat atop a subglacial lake, isolating its salty waters from sunlight and fresh air. In 2017, researchers used radar technology to map the lake and prove that its highly salinated waters were feeding Blood Falls.

A combination of high salt concentration and pressure from the glacier keeps the water from freezing. But when it hits the fresh air, it turns crimson. While minerals like hematite or magnatite, which are high in iron, can often be responsible for color changes like the one at Blood Falls, studies in the 1960s showed that these minerals were not present in significant quantities. So what is causing Blood Falls to turn red?

The answer is still iron, just not in the form many believed. In 2022, a group of researchers from across the United States published fascinating findings that took advantage of unique technology. The group analyzed soil and water samples using a Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM). This microscope can magnify specimens up to 2 million times, and so scientists could view the samples in an unprecedented manner.

What they discovered was that, while iron was not discovered in a crystalline form (which is what the testing in the 1960s would have found), it was present in nanospheres. These nanosphere are so small that they aren’t picked up by traditional analysis. Using modern technology, it was found that the nanospheres in Blood Falls are highly rich in iron.

So, in the end, Blood Falls is red due to iron, just not the type of iron that scientists are used to looking for. Just think of the water from Blood Falls as a sort of rust that immediately takes hold the second this water, which has been isolated for millions of years, hits the fresh air.

Blood Falls is a fascinating natural phenomenon in East Antartica.

Blood Falls in East Antarctica

Photo: Argentique/Depositphotos

Water from a subglacial lake seeps up from the cracks in the Taylor Glacier and immediately turns bright red.

Blood Falls in East Antarctica

Photo: Argentique/Depositphotos

First discovered in 1911, the reasons behind the red color kept scientists guessing for over a century.

Source: Century-Old Mystery Of ‘Blood Waterfall’ In Antarctica May Finally Be Solved; Antarctica’s Blood Falls: The Mysterious Red Waterfall Explained

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she's not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini."
