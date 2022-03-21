For 100 Years This Company Has Been Teaching People How To Be Creative

If you ever wanted to learn to draw or master a new craft, you may already be familiar with Walter Foster Publishing. This leading publisher of art and craft books helps everyone embrace their inner artist. And this year, they're celebrating a milestone—100 years of publishing. It's an incredible achievement that started with one man. Yes, that's right, there was a real Walter Foster.

Artistic and creative from a young age, Foster had a number of careers but it was in art education where he left his mark. In the 1920s, while running his own advertising agency, he actually started writing self-help art instruction books. He not only wrote and illustrated them, but also bound, packed, and distributed everything on his own.

Over time, this morphed into a larger company and by the time he passed away in 1981, Walter Foster books were distributed internationally. His initial drawing and painting books for adults were expanded into different offerings and, in the 1990s, a rich line of art instruction books for kids was introduced.

In 1996, the Quarto Group took over and since then, Walter Foster has continued to flourish. Now under the watchful eye of Group Publisher Anne Landa, there is an ever-expanding line of art materials for creatives of all ages. So whether you are a beginner who wants to learn how to draw different poses or a crafter who wants to embroider a special baby gift, there's something for you. And kids are not only taught how to be artists, but also the basics with special ABC books.

To celebrate Walter Foster's achievements and wish them a happy birthday, we looked through their extensive range of art books and picked some favorites that we know you'll enjoy. Check them out and then enjoy 40% off all Walter Foster books through April 30, 2022. Click this link to get all the details on how to redeem the offer.

For 100 years Walter Foster has been publishing books teaching adults how to draw and paint.

15-Minute Drawing: Getting Started

15-Minute Painting: Effortless Watercolor

Drawing Poses for Beginners

101 Super Cute Thing to Draw

They also have a wide range of books to expand your crafting skills.

Embroidery Made Easy: Beautiful Birds

Cross Stitch Celebrations: Bundle of Joy

A Happy Book of Little Gifts to Make

And don't forget the kids. Walter Foster Jr. helps little ones explore their creativity.

All About Me! Art Journal

And even learn the ABCs.

ABC What Can She Be?

ABC The World & Me

ABC Bedtime

