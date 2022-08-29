Home / Art / Installation

Balancing Artist Defies the Laws of Physics With His Amazing Feats of Object Stacking

By Madyson DeJausserand on August 29, 2022
Balancing Artist Uses Various Objects to Defy Gravity

Have you ever thought about stacking a propane tank on an upside-down glass bottle? What about balancing two people on a chair that’s tilted onto one leg? Hong Kong-based creative Wang Yekun has. He's mastered these balancing acts, among many other stacking techniques that appear to defy the laws of physics.

Wang started his YouTube channel in August 2020 to share his incredible stabilization talents with the world. His gravity-defying feats feature objects such as glass bottles, wrenches, a single piece of money, chestnuts, kettles, and string. One of his most popular videos has over 6 million views and showcases various objects in surprising positions. The video starts with several quick clips of unsuccessful attempts to stack a computer chair on top of a giant ceramic pot… sitting atop several wrenches… balancing on a glass bottle. In the end, all objects but the chair are perfectly balanced for a few moments until they topple and break.

While his work is awe-inspiring, the balancing artist remains humble. By showcasing both the rise and fall of his attempts, Wang “[lets] everyone experience the magic of the world in laughter.” He best sums up the joy of capturing these fleeting moments in the caption of his most popular video. “Although a lot of wine bottles and large jars were broken in the process, and it didn't last long in the end, it was a success.”

Wang seems to lead his life by the motto, “balancing life is an art, sometimes serious and sometimes funny.” His attitude toward his work and life proves that we could all approach life with a bit more appreciation and humor for momentary beauty.

Scroll below to watch some of his balancing works and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Balancing artist Wang Yekun creates stacking feats that seem to defy physics.

His work uses various objects, like glass bottles, wrenches, and even people to create awe-inspiring fleeting moments.

Wang started his YouTube channel in August 2020. One of his most popular videos has over 6 million views and showcases both the rise and fall of one is his stabilization feats.

Wang leads his life by following the motto of “balancing life is an art, sometimes serious and sometimes funny” and reminds all of us to enjoy the humor and beauty in life’s fleeting moments.

Wang Yekun: Youtube
h/t: [LaughingSquid]

Related Articles:

These Cute Pint-Sized Birds Perform Expert Splits to Keep Themselves Balanced

Perfectly Balanced Stones Amazingly Suspended in Mid-Air

Photos of Fearless “Monorail Cats” Who Expertly Balance on Narrow Beams

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Penguin Hops on a Boat Full of Photographers To Escape the Wrath of a Seal
Rick Astley Recreates “Never Gonna Give You Up” Music Video After 35 Years
Ai Weiwei Unveils Thought-Provoking Cage Installation Commenting on Refugees in Europe
YouTuber Scours Unclaimed Baggage Store To Reunite Travelers With Their Lost Luggage
Spiral Staircase Springs Apart in Surreal Architectural Sculpture
Very Rare Jellyfish Is Captured on Video for the First Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

South African Tour Guide Demonstrates How Click Sounds Work in the Zulu Language
Loving Daughter Snuck Her Dad His Favorite Cocktail on His Final Day Alive
Shocked Shoppers Find “School Shooting” Sympathy Card Section in Powerful Video
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes
Hiker Captures Terrifying Video of Avalanche Where Luckily Everyone Survived
Lizzo Joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ and They Have the Best Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]