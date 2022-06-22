Waterfall in Peru Looks Like a Bride Wearing a Wedding Dress and Veil

Have you ever seen something in nature that made you do a double take? Well, outside the city of Cajamarca in northern Peru, there is a spectacular sight that you cannot miss—a water feature called the Waterfall of the Bride resembles the form of a bride wearing a veil and dress.

This 55-foot-tall waterfall cascades down the cliffside in such a way that it magically creates the illusion of a human figure standing against the black rock. The moving white water rushes in the natural grooves of the stone, following an organic pattern that curves in different directions. As a result, the waterfall looks like a bride in a wedding dress with a full skirt, peering over her shoulder, the veil splayed out over her upper body.

While this waterfall is certainly unique, it is not the only landmark to be compared with a bride and her veil. Apparently, this mirage is fairly common, with many waterfalls across the world are being compared to the color and shape of the veil. Even so, when you see the moving water actively creating this living image, it feels like it is one of a kind.

Outside of Cajamarca, Peru, there is a waterfall called the Waterfall of the Bride. It received its name because of its resemblance to a bride in her wedding dress.

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Reddit.

