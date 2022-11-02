Home / Funny

Man on His Way to a Job Interview Is Mistaken for Expert and Put on Live TV Broadcast

By Regina Sienra on November 2, 2022
Guy Goma was Mistaken for Guy Kewney and Interviewed Live on BBC TV in 2006

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

We've all been there—you apply for a job, get an interview and become a bundle of nerves. We never really know the questions we'll be asked or just what we're getting ourselves into; however, we try our best for the sake of getting the position. For Guy Goma, this meant being put on a live TV broadcast and having to talk about a topic he wasn't 100% familiar with. The best part? It all happened as the fallout of one of the funniest cases of mistaken identity in recent memory.

Goma was a job applicant meant to be interviewed for a data support cleanser position in BBC's IT department. On May 8, 2006, he arrived at the BBC Television Centre in London to talk to his prospective employer. On that same day, a ruling had been reached in the famous trademark dispute between Apple and the Beatles' record label, Apple Corps. Because of that, technology expert Guy Kewney had been called upon to talk about the verdict.

However, when a producer for BBC News 24 went to the lobby to fetch the guest, the receptionist pointed to Goma. The producer had seen a picture of Kewney, but the receptionist was sure that was the expert, and there was no time to spare. When asked if he was “Guy,” Goma replied affirmatively. With only a few minutes before the live interview, the team placed him in front of the cameras and wired him with a microphone. Despite thinking it was all very strange, Goma was convinced he was being interviewed for a job.

Finally, when journalist Karen Bowerman introduced him as tech expert Guy Kewney, Goma realized there had been a huge misunderstanding. Although he was visibly shocked, he handled it gracefully to avoid making a scene. Thanks to his IT background, Goma knew enough about digital trends to give credible answers. With music downloads being a nascent topic in 2006, Goma even correctly predicted that people would be relying on the Internet to find music and other media. In the meantime, Kewney was watching it all unfold from the waiting area.

Once done with that, Goma headed to his actual job interview; but, sadly, he wasn't hired for the position. About a week later, he once again appeared on BBC News 24, this time to talk about his experience. To this day, the Guy Goma incident is considered one of the most hilarious TV interview bloopers, and also a masterclass on doing your best when thrown into an unexpected situation.

Guy Goma went in for a IT department position at BBC, but due to a mixup, he wound up being interviewed on live TV.

Guy Goma was Mistaken for Guy Kewney and Interviewed Live on BBC TV in 2006

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

He realized there had been a misunderstanding, but to avoid making a scene, he went on with the interview as gracefully as he could.

Guy Goma was Mistaken for Guy Kewney and Interviewed Live on BBC TV in 2006

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

In the end, he wasn't hired for the position he was actually applying for; but, on the bright side, he’s become a legendary part of TV history.

Guy Goma was Mistaken for Guy Kewney and Interviewed Live on BBC TV in 2006

Photo: claudiodivizia/Depositphotos

Check out the interview below:

BBC: Website
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Parody of Viral “BBC Dad” Interview Imagines How a Mom Would Have Handled It

Case of Mistaken Identity Accidentally Turns Social Worker into a Successful Fashion Model

This Pop-Up “Restaurant of Mistaken Orders” Only Staffs Waiters with Dementia

“Thanksgiving Grandma” Spends 6th Year With the Guy She Mistakenly Invited to Dinner

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Dresses Up As Vandalized Van Gogh Painting for Halloween
The Weeknd Put an Artist’s Funny Drawing of Him as His Profile Picture
Funny Grandma Has Ouija Boards With the Message “Let’s Keep In Touch” Handed Out at Her Funeral
Canadian Naval Divers Celebrate Graduation With an Underwater Class Photo
Owl Steals a Child’s Stick Horse Toy and Looks Like a “Wicked Witch” Flying Around on a Broomstick
Man Fools Relatives Into Think He Has Girlfriend but She’s Actually AI

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

World’s Worst Science Stock Photo Is Selected in Online Vote
20 Funny Finalists of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Artist Turns Meme-tastic Internet Cats Into Equally as Funny Sculptures
Google Japan Created a Single-Row Keyboard to “Save Space”
Man Spends $400 in Vet Bills Only to Find Out His Limping Dog Was Just Copying Him
Musician Transforms a Noisy Cat’s Meows Into a Catchy Multi-Chorus Song

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.