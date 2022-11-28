Home / Entertainment

Jason Momoa Makes Traditional Hawaiian Malo His New Favorite Piece of Clothing

By Regina Sienra on November 28, 2022
Jason Momoa Makes the Traditional—and Revealing—Hawaiian Malo His New Favorite Piece of Clothing

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Ever since actor Jason Momoa broke into the spotlight, he has wowed the world with his good looks and wide frame, from roles such as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones to the charismatic Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of Dune. Offscreen, Momoa has always spoken proudly of his Native Hawaiian ancestry, celebrating it with tattoos, integrating traditional accessories to his outfits, and even lending his platform to protect a sacred dormant volcano in 2019. Now, he has taken his showcasing of Hawaiian cultural elements to the next level by donning a malo—a loincloth for men worn by some people in the Hawaiian islands—and breaking the internet in the process.

Momoa first started to wear a malo as preparation for his role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War, a historical drama that takes place in late 18th-century Hawaii. However, the actor found it so comfortable that he now wears it often, even when he goes fishing or hiking with friends. “I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa told late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

Momoa first casually shared some pictures of himself in the malo while hanging out with friends on Instagram, but the craze reached a new level when, after being asked if he was wearing one during his TV interview with Kimmel, Momoa started to undress to reveal that he was.

Now, the actor has fully embraced it as a style, posting pictures of himself wearing the malo on social media, along with other friends. After he showed martial artist Gordon King Ryan around the island, he convinced him to wear the traditional cloth. “So my new bro, he's fully Hawaiian now,” Momoa says in the video posted to Instagram.

Actor Jason Momoa has taken his highlighting of Hawaiian cultural elements to the next level by donning a malo—a loincloth worn by some men on Hawaiian islands.

“I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa told late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Native Hawaiian Is Urging People to Vacation Elsewhere and Explains Why

Hawaiian Artist Shares a Piece of Paradise With Her Vibrant Illustrations

Google Doodle Honors 61st Birthday of Hawaiian Singer-Songwriter Israel Kamakawiwo`ole

Hawaii Is the First State to Ban Shark Fishing in State Marine Waters

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Graphic Designer Artfully Photoshops 30 Celebrities With Their Younger Selves
Artist Reimagines Celebrities as the Subjects of Classical Paintings
Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of Her First Baby via Surrogate
Lena Horne Makes History as the First Black Woman to Have a Broadway Theater Named After Her
Studio Ghibli’s Highly Anticipated Theme Park Is Finally Open
Adele Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong All Along

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina Reveal They Secretly Got Married Two Years After Competing in the Same Pageant
Neil Patrick Harris and His Family Win Halloween Once Again With Their Brilliant Costumes
20 Celebrities Who Are Winning Halloween This Year With Their Amazing Costumes
10+ Leslie Jordan Videos That Made Millions of People Laugh, Even in Dark Times
Learn How Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather Made History at the 1973 Oscars
Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi by Sharing Her Pregnancy Photos on Her Own Terms

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.