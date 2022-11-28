Jason Momoa Makes the Traditional—and Revealing—Hawaiian Malo His New Favorite Piece of Clothing

Ever since actor Jason Momoa broke into the spotlight, he has wowed the world with his good looks and wide frame, from roles such as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones to the charismatic Duncan Idaho in the 2021 film adaptation of Dune. Offscreen, Momoa has always spoken proudly of his Native Hawaiian ancestry, celebrating it with tattoos, integrating traditional accessories to his outfits, and even lending his platform to protect a sacred dormant volcano in 2019. Now, he has taken his showcasing of Hawaiian cultural elements to the next level by donning a malo—a loincloth for men worn by some people in the Hawaiian islands—and breaking the internet in the process.

Momoa first started to wear a malo as preparation for his role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War, a historical drama that takes place in late 18th-century Hawaii. However, the actor found it so comfortable that he now wears it often, even when he goes fishing or hiking with friends. “I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore,” Momoa told late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

Momoa first casually shared some pictures of himself in the malo while hanging out with friends on Instagram, but the craze reached a new level when, after being asked if he was wearing one during his TV interview with Kimmel, Momoa started to undress to reveal that he was.

Now, the actor has fully embraced it as a style, posting pictures of himself wearing the malo on social media, along with other friends. After he showed martial artist Gordon King Ryan around the island, he convinced him to wear the traditional cloth. “So my new bro, he's fully Hawaiian now,” Momoa says in the video posted to Instagram.

