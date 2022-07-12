Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products

Get ready for some great deals! Amazon Prime Day is upon us! While you might think of a day as a mere 24 hours, the “Black Friday in July” is now being stretched to two days: Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. During this time, thousands of products across Amazon will be on super sale, and there'll be more than one million deals around the world.

So, how do you take advantage of these exclusive offers? You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, of course! If you’ve been on the fence about joining, the company is offering a try-before-you-buy it. You can now get a 30-day trial of the service for free.

To make Prime Day easy to navigate, Amazon has created a Prime Day hub that now shows special offers on electronics, daily essentials, and subscription boxes. Beyond products, there are other deals, too. Leading up to July 12 and 13, you can save $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with small businesses on Amazon. This year, celebrities Tia Mowry and Hilary Duff have shared some of their favorite small business picks.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on July 12 and July 13.

Rolling Marker Pens

Floral Washi Tape

Colorful Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Live Succulents

Bonsai Growing Kit

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses

3D Wooden Puzzle Orrery Music Box

Kids' Pottery Wheel

Dual Brush Marker Pens (Set of 24)

Pack of 10 Professional Paintbrushes

Embroidery Starter Kit

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Portable Charger

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Smart LED Strip Lights

This article has been edited and updated.

