Home / Design / Creative Products

Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on July 12, 2022
When is Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Stock Photos from Julie Clopper/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Get ready for some great deals! Amazon Prime Day is upon us! While you might think of a day as a mere 24 hours, the “Black Friday in July” is now being stretched to two days: Tuesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 13. During this time, thousands of products across Amazon will be on super sale, and there'll be more than one million deals around the world.

So, how do you take advantage of these exclusive offers? You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member, of course! If you’ve been on the fence about joining, the company is offering a try-before-you-buy it. You can now get a 30-day trial of the service for free.

To make Prime Day easy to navigate, Amazon has created a Prime Day hub that now shows special offers on electronics, daily essentials, and subscription boxes. Beyond products, there are other deals, too. Leading up to July 12 and 13, you can save $10 on Prime Day when you spend $10 with small businesses on Amazon. This year, celebrities Tia Mowry and Hilary Duff have shared some of their favorite small business picks.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on July 12 and July 13.

 

Rolling Marker Pens

Rolling Marker Pens for Sale

AECHY | $19.99 $15.99

 

Floral Washi Tape

Floral Washi Tape for Sale

| $12.99 $10.39

 

Colorful Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

Sea Turtle Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

KAAYEE | $23.59 $18.87

 

Live Succulents

Live Succulents for Sale

Shop Succulents | $16.99 $12.57

 

Bonsai Growing Kit

Bonsai Growing Kit for Sale

Planters' Choice | $32.99 $14.79

 

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses

Iridescent Diamond-Shaped Shot Glasses for Sale

Dragon Glassware | $29.99 $19.99

 

3D Wooden Puzzle Orrery Music Box

3D Puzzle Orrery Music Box for Sale

ROKR | $29.99 $23.99

 

Kids' Pottery Wheel

Kid's Pottery Wheel for Sale

National Geographic | $69.99 $59.49

 

Dual Brush Marker Pens (Set of 24)

Marker Set

Piochoo | $16.99 $10.65

 

Pack of 10 Professional Paintbrushes

Paintbrushes for Sale

Crafts 4 All | $14.89 $6.99

 

Embroidery Starter Kit

Embroidery Kit for Sale

Caydo | $15.99 $12.79

 

To take advantage of the deep discounts and exclusive offers, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Try the service before you make a commitment by signing up for a 30-day trial for free.

 

 

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Hydroponic Garden

iDoo | $69.99 $48.98

 

Portable Charger

Portable Charger

Pxwaxpy | $31.95 $23.95

 

Furbo 360° Dog Camera

Furbo

Furbo | $210 $147

 

Smart LED Strip Lights

LED Smart Lights

Govee | $25 $19.19

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15 Different Plants You Can Buy on Amazon to Grow Your Indoor Jungle

22 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

You Can Buy This Portable Greenhouse on Amazon for Less Than $40

Amazon Is Selling a DIY Guest House Kit You Can Build in Just 8 Hours

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
15+ Artsy Prints Offering a Unique Way to Honor Your Favorite Cities Across the U.S.
15 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer
Exquisite “Book Nooks” Create Magical Worlds That Live on Your Bookshelf
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Smart Pet Door Uses AI-Powered Facial Recognition To Allow Only Your Pets Indoors

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Gifts To Give Your Closest Companions on National Friendship Day
Air-Powered Laundry Chute Transports Dirty Clothes From Any Wall To Laundry Room
18 Seed and Grow Kits To Help Cultivate Your Green Thumb
This Smart Lawn Mower Can Perfectly Cut Your Yard’s Grass for You
30 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season
23 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]