Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

By Sara Barnes on November 1, 2022
Cool Amazon Products

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Treating yourself to something fun is always in season. Whether you’re close to Christmas or basking in the summer sun, Amazon is chock-full of creative goodies that you don’t need a reason—or special time of year—to buy. Some of the best Amazon products are everyday items cleverly designed to infuse your daily life with whimsy.

From the kitchen to the living room to the office, we’ve found cool Amazon products that range from quirky to artsy to geeky (in the best way). A duo of silicone grizzly bears, for instance, is a set of helpful trivets for when you’ve got a piping hot dish to place on your counter. If you need a reading light, a flexible LED plant lamp will illuminate the words long after dark. Just rest your head on this cactus pillow. But don't worry, there aren't any needles!

Many of the items we picked are on Amazon Prime so they can be in your hands in seemingly no time. So, what will you add to your cart today?

Here are 25 of the best Amazon products you can buy today—many of them ship Prime!

Table of Contents hide
1 Here are 25 of the best Amazon products you can buy today—many of them ship Prime!
2 Unique Lighting
2.1 Flexible Touch LED Plant Lamp
2.2 Rustic Wood Pendant Light
2.3 Moonlight Lamp
2.4 Kisa Candle (Pink)
2.5 Mushroom Nightlights
3 Useful Products
3.1 Mini Bluetooth Speaker
3.2 Double Pencil Sharpener Desk Tidy
3.3 Beechwood Bird Multi-Tool
3.4 Waterproof Playing Cards
3.5 Smartphone Photo Printer
4 Creative Kitchen Accessories
4.1 Hedgehog Toothpick Holder
4.2 Grizzly Trivets
4.3 Tricerataco Taco Holder
4.4 Penguin Travel Thermos
4.5 Table Tiles
5 Fun Home Decor
5.1 Set of 3 Bud Vases
5.2 Resin Deer Head
5.3 Realistic Cactus Pillow
5.4 Ceramic Hand Air Plant Holder
5.5 White Knot Pillow
5.6 Gurgle Pot
5.7 Cactus Bookends
5.8 Eyelash Pillowcases
5.9 Iridescent Acrylic End Table
5.10 Urchin Air Plants

Unique Lighting

 

Flexible Touch LED Plant Lamp

Fun Stuff to Buy on Amazon

iEGrow | $16.99

 

Rustic Wood Pendant Light

Rustic Wood Pendant Light

MOUJOE | $57.39

 

Moonlight Lamp

Best Amazon Products

ACED | $19.99

 

Kisa Candle (Pink)

Cool Amazon Products
Cool Amazon Products

PyroPet | $39

 

Mushroom Nightlights

Mushroom Night Lights

AUSAYE | $15.98

 

 

Useful Products

 

Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Mini Portable Speaker

Muzen | $75

 

Double Pencil Sharpener Desk Tidy

Interesting Things on Amazon

Suck UK | $25.61

 

Beechwood Bird Multi-Tool

Best Amazon Products

Kikkerland | $10.99

 

Waterproof Playing Cards

Waterproof Playing Cards

Hoyle | $6.97

 

Smartphone Photo Printer

Smartphone Printer

Fujifilm | $101.38

 

 

Creative Kitchen Accessories

 

Hedgehog Toothpick Holder

Cool Items on Amazon

MoMA | $27

 

Grizzly Trivets

Fun Stuff to Buy on Amazon

Ototo Design | $19.95

 

Tricerataco Taco Holder

Best Amazon Products

KidsFunsware | $19.99

 

Penguin Travel Thermos

Penguin Thermos

TOMLFF | $22.67

 

Table Tiles

Table Tiles

Areaware | $15.02

 

 

 

Fun Home Decor

 

Set of 3 Bud Vases

 

 

Resin Deer Head

Paper Deer Head

Wall Charmers | $78.34

 

Realistic Cactus Pillow

Great Products on Amazon

Kikkerland | $30

 

Ceramic Hand Air Plant Holder

Air Plant Holder

Dahey | $7.89

 

White Knot Pillow

Knot Pillow

Floravogue | $25.96

 

Gurgle Pot

Fish Pitcher

Gurgle Pot | $45.01

 

Cactus Bookends

Metal Cactus Bookends

Agirlgle Store | $15.96

 

Eyelash Pillowcases

Lash Pillow Cases

Z Create Design | $24.99

 

Iridescent Acrylic End Table

Lucite Table

Homary | $191.99

 

Urchin Air Plants

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

10+ Creative Products by Innovative Startups on Amazon Launchpad Right Now

20+ Cool Amazon Finds for Astronomy Lovers

Amazon Launches New Wedding Shop Filled with Unique, Handcrafted Items

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

12 Small But Meaningful 2022 Hanukkah Gifts for Adults
Creative 2022 Holiday Gift Guides for Every Person in Your Life
24 Beautiful Centerpieces to Decorate Your Dining Room Table All Year Long
82 Fun 2022 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
39 Unique Christmas Stockings to Make You Merry This Holiday Season
2022 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

38 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life
15 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2022 Holiday Season
30 Gifts Under $50 That Will Delight All the Creative People on Your List
36 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read
Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration
32 Baking Gifts Guaranteed to Sweeten Up the Holiday Season

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.