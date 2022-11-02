25 Creative Products on Amazon You Can Buy Right Now

Treating yourself to something fun is always in season. Whether you’re close to Christmas or basking in the summer sun, Amazon is chock-full of creative goodies that you don’t need a reason—or special time of year—to buy. Some of the best Amazon products are everyday items cleverly designed to infuse your daily life with whimsy.
From the kitchen to the living room to the office, we’ve found cool Amazon products that range from quirky to artsy to geeky (in the best way). A duo of silicone grizzly bears, for instance, is a set of helpful trivets for when you’ve got a piping hot dish to place on your counter. If you need a reading light, a flexible LED plant lamp will illuminate the words long after dark. Just rest your head on this cactus pillow. But don't worry, there aren't any needles!
Many of the items we picked are on Amazon Prime so they can be in your hands in seemingly no time. So, what will you add to your cart today?
Here are 25 of the best Amazon products you can buy today—many of them ship Prime!
Unique Lighting
Flexible Touch LED Plant Lamp
Rustic Wood Pendant Light
Moonlight Lamp
Kisa Candle (Pink)
Mushroom Nightlights
Useful Products
Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Double Pencil Sharpener Desk Tidy
Beechwood Bird Multi-Tool
Waterproof Playing Cards
Smartphone Photo Printer
Creative Kitchen Accessories
Hedgehog Toothpick Holder
Grizzly Trivets
Tricerataco Taco Holder
Penguin Travel Thermos
Table Tiles
Fun Home Decor
Set of 3 Bud Vases
Resin Deer Head
Realistic Cactus Pillow
Ceramic Hand Air Plant Holder
White Knot Pillow
Gurgle Pot
Cactus Bookends
Eyelash Pillowcases
Iridescent Acrylic End Table
Urchin Air Plants
This article has been edited and updated.
