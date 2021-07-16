Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

Gorgeous Photos Capture a Stormy Sunset Over North Carolina’s Outer Banks

By Jessica Stewart on July 16, 2021
Sunset Over Wild Horse Beach in North Carolina

By day, George Wang is the Chief Technology Officer of an engineering consulting firm; but, his love for technology—including DSLR cameras and drones—has guided his photography hobby. So when he found himself in North Carolina's Outer Banks, he couldn't help but use his favorite gadgets to capture the picturesque scenery. Flying his drone high over beaches where wild horses roam free, he was able to capture an incredible image of storm clouds and the sunset.

The fantastic image is broken into areas of sand, sea, sunset, and stormy clouds. The well-balanced composition immediately draws viewers in. The storm clouds enhance the drama while the rich orange and purple hues of the sunset take the photo to another level. For Wang, the inspiration for the photograph was immediate. “Inspiration comes from the moment,” he tells My Modern Met. “Outer Banks is a secret gem, It's wild and untamed. When I saw the storm formation on the horizon, I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime shot.”

A second image taken during the same photo shoot focuses on the famous Corolla wild horses that inhabit these beaches. The horses, incredibly, are actually descendants of Colonial Spanish Mustangs introduced to the area in the 16th century. These beautiful creatures live on the northernmost beaches of the Outer Banks and Wang was able to capture two as they casually grazed on seagrass. Set against the same dramatic clouds as seen from above, the photo could be a postcard for the Wild Horse Beaches.

Finally, we have Wang and his friends, playfully dabbing as they celebrate their adventure. The fiery sunset blazes behind them in the ultimate drone selfie. Though Wang considers photography just a hobby, his skill is clear and we are lucky to be included in his adventures thanks to his willingness to share. By doing so, he hopes that it will allow others to reflect. “I hope people can take a pause and enjoy the moment, but more importantly, feel the moment,” he says. “Feel how awestruck it is to be present at something so beautiful.”

George Wang's photos capture the beauty of North Carolina's Outer Banks.

George Wang: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by George Wang.

Related Articles:

Captivating Seascapes at Sunrise and Sunset

New Yorkers Capture Magnificent Sunset From All Across the City

Instagram Is Flooded With Gorgeous Photos of a Stunning Sunset in Croatia

Photographer Captures Storm Cloud That Looks Like a Fiery Explosion in the Sky

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra
Glowing Milky Way Photo Makes Red Terrain of Arizona Look Like an Alien Planet
Storm Chaser Patiently Waits and Finally Captures Rare Quadruple Microburst
Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch
Photographer Braves Sub-Zero Temperatures to Capture the Winter in Ladakh, India
Photographer Compiles 50,000 Images of New Zealand Into Stunning 8k Time-Lapse [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Storm Cloud That Looks Like a Fiery Explosion in the Sky
NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse
Desolate Landscape Photos Evoke Suspenseful Film Stills From Classic Cinema [Interview]
Photographer Captures Spectacular Shot of a Shooting Star Falling Into the Mouth of a Volcano
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano
Beauty of the Netherlands in the Springtime Captured in Breathtaking Photos

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.