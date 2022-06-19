Home / Animals

Scientists Use Camera Traps To Create World’s Largest Photo Database of Amazon Wildlife

By Arnesia Young on June 19, 2022
Wildlife Conservation Society Camera Traps Compile Database on Amazon Rainforest Animals

Puma captured on a camera trap. (Photo: WCS Ecuador)

We may never know the entirety of the natural world's vast beauty. But thanks to scientists from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) we’re another step closer to figuring out one little corner of the Earth. For conservation research, the organization set up hundreds of camera trap stations all over the Amazon basin in order to capture images and video footage of wildlife in the region. The results offer a rare insight into the creatures' daily lives and habits.

“Many of the most cryptic species are incredibly difficult to study because they are so hard to observe, either because they are rare, shy, nocturnal, or all three (!), but multiple camera traps left in the forest for 1-2 months or more can observe them for us,” says Robert Wallace, the director of WCS’s Greater Madidi-Tambopata Landscape Program and co-author of the study. “Camera traps pick up animals when they are least expecting it—for example, giant anteaters (Myrmecophaga tridactyla) taking a mud bath, a crested eagle (Morphnus guianensis) drinking and taking a puddle bath, or a puma or cougar (Puma concolor) taking a nap.”

Data was collected over the course of two decades from 143 field sites in the Amazon basin. The WCS provided more than 57,000 images to be used in a new study that includes researchers from more than 100 institutions. The recent study was published in the scientific journal Ecology and compiled a collection of more than 120,000 images of nearly 300 species across eight countries in the Amazon region: Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela. The study’s main goal was to create a database of images of Amazon wildlife while also documenting habitat loss, fragmentation, and the effects of climate change.

Now, with the images contributed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, it has become the largest existing photo database of Amazon fauna. And it marks the first time that images from camera traps in different regions have been compiled and standardized on such a large scale. At the study’s completion, researchers had 154,123 images of 317 species, including 185 birds, 119 mammals, and 13 reptiles. Of all the mammals photographed, the one captured most frequently was the spotted or lowland paca (Cuniculus paca), a type of rodent. In total, the little furry critter was recorded almost 12,000 times.

The bird that was seen most often was the razor-billed curassow (Pauxi tuberosa), which made it on film more than 3,700 times. And the most common reptile was the gold tegu lizard (Tupinambis teguixin), seen on camera 716 times. But of all the photos included in the study, the focal species for the majority of the collection was the jaguar (Panthera onca), which some consider the “wildlife symbol of the Amazon.”

Though they were developed almost a century ago, camera traps weren’t used to study wildlife until the early 1990s. But since then, they’ve become an indispensable tool for conservation and wildlife research. They’re a simple and non-invasive way to collect information on the environment, and with the advancement of technology, they’ve only become more useful. This new study highlights their importance in more ways than one.

“With increasing concerns about the impact of climate change on wildlife distribution and abundance, this collated dataset provides a baseline with which we can monitor change over time into the future,” says Wallace. “It is also important to stress that analytical techniques are constantly evolving and making these data available is a huge step forward for science and wildlife in the Amazon.”

Scroll down to see more camera trap wildlife photos from the study, and watch the video to catch a glimpse of some Amazon wildlife in action.

A recent study used camera traps to capture more than 120,000 images and video footage of wildlife in the Amazon basin.

Wildlife Conservation Society Camera Traps Compile Database on Amazon Rainforest Animals

Andean bear captured on a camera trap. (Photo: WCS Ecuador)

Wildlife Conservation Society Camera Traps Compile Database on Amazon Rainforest Animals

Jaguar captured on a camera trap. (Photo: WCS Ecuador)

Wildlife Conservation Society Camera Traps Compile Database on Amazon Rainforest Animals

Giant anteater captured on a camera trap. (Photo: WCS Bolivia)

Watch this video to see the fascinating creatures in action.

Wildlife Conservation Society: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Treehugger]

Related Articles:

Wildlife Photographer Captures Intimate Moments Between Mama Polar Bear and Her Cubs

Trail Cam Captures the Candid Moment When a Wolf Family Strikes a Majestic Pose

Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing

Camera Hidden in a Nest Captures Intimate Footage of Two Kestrels Raising a Family

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Captures Amazing Photo of Two Eagles Locking Their Talons in Mid Air
Winners of the 2022 BigPicture Natural World Photography Contest Celebrate Biodiversity
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits
Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]
Adorable Sheep Hops Across a Field for a Tasty Cookie
White Lion With Bangs at Guangzhou Zoo May Have Accidentally Given Himself This Haircut

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Woman Captures Hilarious Moment a Turtle Climbs Log and Causes Other Turtles To Fall
Woolly Mammoth Tusk Is Unexpectedly Found Sticking Out of an Alaskan River Bank
Photographer Captures Striking Studio Portraits To Show a Dignified Side of Wild Animals
Family’s Pet Tortoise Missing for 30 Years Is Found Alive and Well in the Attic
Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing
Watch as Billions of Fireflies Simultaneously Light Up a Nature Reserve in India

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]