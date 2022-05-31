Home / Animals

Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing

By Larisa Crowder on May 31, 2022
Baby Fox Looking At the GoPro

When nature photographer Victor Čech visited Turiec, Slovakia, he was planning to make a vlog of his time shooting in the area. Turiec is a beautiful region, rich in fauna and home to at least 300 species of birds and mammals, including foxes. Hoping to capture some footage of the locals, Čech placed his GoPro Hero 9 Black in a clearing and left it alone. When he returned to his camera later on, he was surprised to find it had been moved. After reviewing the footage, he discovered the adorable culprits.

About 15 minutes after sunset, the camera's motion detection feature was activated by a fox pup sneaking up to the camera. At first, it leaps away in surprise, then pounces around the camera like a kitten. It quickly grows bolder, nosing the camera and knocking it out of place. The other pups then join in, making their own fun and batting the camera about. The fox cubs played with the camera for about three minutes, making for a video that showcases their curious personalities and playful natures in their natural habitat. “It is never boring with fox burrows,” Čech says in the video's description. “I tried to set my GoPro with motion detection there, and the result didn't take long.”

Čech has been photographing wild animals since 2009, and began experimenting with video in the last year. On this particular trip, he was shooting for the Turiecfoto website, the aim of which is “to bring you closer to the mysterious life of these inhabitants, the mountains of Malá and Velká fatra, meadows and waters.” Two of Čech's main goals in documenting the animal species of the region are to promote environmental education and responsibility towards nature. “It's wild, it's evolving, not stable, always changing,” Čech explains. It's why he loves nature, and continues to document the fauna of Slovakia. To see more of his work, you can visit Turiecfoto and follow him on Instagram.

Wildlife photographer Victor Čech left his GoPro out in nature. When he checked the footage, he was surprised by adorable fox pups playing with the camera. Watch the footage here:

Victor Čech: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [PetaPixel]

All images via Victor Čech.

