WildLOVE: Beautiful Portraits of Animals Who Look Like Photogenic Fashion Models

A pair of flamingos that appear to be salsa dancing together, their beaks touching as if locked in a kiss. A panda cub tumbling over itself, a suggestion of a pink tongue sneaking out between its lips. A timeless embrace between a baby orangutan and its mother. These are only a few of the photographs featured in Pedro Jarque Krebs’s newest book, WildLOVE, published by TeNeues.

As possibly the world’s most awarded wildlife photographer, Krebs is a master at capturing animals both big and small, whimsical and insightful, opulent and understated, comical and serene. WildLOVE serves as the photographer’s second illustrated book, and further cements his exceptional command over the medium. Like much of his portfolio, the images featured in WildLOVE also showcase their subjects without extraneous input: all animals are shot, perhaps idiosyncratically, against a black background. The effect is one of utter immersion and dedicated focus, forcing viewers to fully engage with the animal in front of them.

Because of this, Krebs is able to achieve a remarkable level of detail in each composition. One image depicts a pair of macaws soaring through the air, their feathers practically vibrating with rich blues, reds, and greens. Another image presents a lion vigorously shaking his head, his mane spraying out from him like the rays of a cartoon sun. Even with the most cursory of glances, one can already discern the rough texture of his fur, the moist tip of his nose, the pointed ends of his whiskers.

When flipping through WildLOVE, you might be struck by a rather surprising thought: these animals almost resemble humans. They look so purposefully into Krebs’ lens. The theatrics of their gestures seem too intentional to be spontaneous—they share knowing smiles with us, they pose, they model, they walk as if strutting down a runway. This is the undeniable essence of Krebs’ photography, and the reason behind his immense popularity.

“Non-human animals are exceptional models. They have endless possibilities,” Krebs said in an interview with 1x Magazine. “Their expressions often invite us to reflect about our own condition. They’re like mirrors.”

In a feature for the World Photography Organization, he added: “I want my photographs to be the portrait of the souls of the animals that share this space and time with us. I want to show them in all their splendor.”

It almost goes without saying that Krebs succeeds in his goals. His photographs provide ample evidence for how inexhaustible, distinct, and vivid animals can be, and his newest monograph should be no exception to that fact.

WildLOVE is slated to be released on May 6, 2025, and is currently available for preorder via Bookshop.

