The animal kingdom can be cutthroat, but it can also be really funny. The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards shows a lighter side of wild animal photography by highlighting images that'll make you chortle. From human-like glances to hilarious moments of clumsiness, the competition is great for a laugh while recognizing the amazing creatures on our planet.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards is now accepting entries for its 2025 competition. The organizers have been working like busy beavers to make the contest even bigger and better, and to celebrate, they've shared a selection of “never before seen” entries from 2024. These photos run the gamut from funny faces—that are total moods—to being caught in hilariously weird positions. Every image feels like magic and a bit of luck that the photographer was in the right place at the right time to capture it.

The deadline to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2025 is June 30. The competition accepts a variety of images, and contest categories include: Mammals; Birds; Reptiles, Amphibians, and Insects; Fish and Other Aquatic Species; Nikon Young Photographer (25 Years and Under); Nikon Junior Photographer (16 Years and Under); Portfolio; Video, and Photo People’s Choice Award.

The Comedy Wildlife Awards was founded in 2015 by Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam. It’s always aimed to make us laugh but also “engage wildlife lovers everywhere to be part of a global conversation about conservation.” Because when we can see what’s at stake—the incredible animals and their habitat—it encourages us to do our part to protect them.

Laugh along with a selection of “never before seen” entries from The Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.