Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty

By Sara Barnes on April 19, 2022
Winry Hall Has a Rare Birthmark on Her Face

Winry Hall is a 13-month-old with a distinct facial characteristic. The little girl was born with an extremely rare birthmark called congenital melanocytic nevi (CMN). The patch of skin extends over a quarter of her face; it covers the bridge of her nose, over her eye and forehead, and onto part of her cheek. As Winry grows, her mom, Nicole Hall, is dedicated to celebrating her daughter’s unique beauty and one way she's different than others.

Hall recalls the first moments of seeing Winry. “When they first handed her to me, I thought it was a bruise,” she says. “It was then quickly apparent to my husband and I that it was not a bruise. And like the name, I thought it looked a lot like a mole.” Many instances of CMN are small moles that are seen at birth or develop when a child is 1 to 2 years old.

For birthmarks that are larger, like what’s seen on Winry, there is a greater risk of developing melanoma. But her mom worries less about that and more about the bullying Winry might experience as she gets older. It’s why Hall is committed to using her social media to raise awareness about CMN.

“For a lot of people, this is the first time seeing a birthmark like hers and that's part of why I enjoy sharing,” Hall explains. “This is a good conversation for parents with their children to see kids have differences, or for those parents who do have a kid that looks like Winry or has any kind of a birthmark to see their child represented.”

People are much more than their outward appearances, and it’s Winry’s personality that makes her unique. “She just radiates joy. She's almost always laughing or shrieking. She is just the happiest baby I have ever seen,” Hall shares. “She's a big talker already. We haven't got a whole lot of words out, but she tells you like it is and she's already getting a little bit of sassiness, so I think we're gonna have a lot on our hands.”

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
