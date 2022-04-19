Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty

Winry Hall is a 13-month-old with a distinct facial characteristic. The little girl was born with an extremely rare birthmark called congenital melanocytic nevi (CMN). The patch of skin extends over a quarter of her face; it covers the bridge of her nose, over her eye and forehead, and onto part of her cheek. As Winry grows, her mom, Nicole Hall, is dedicated to celebrating her daughter’s unique beauty and one way she's different than others.

Hall recalls the first moments of seeing Winry. “When they first handed her to me, I thought it was a bruise,” she says. “It was then quickly apparent to my husband and I that it was not a bruise. And like the name, I thought it looked a lot like a mole.” Many instances of CMN are small moles that are seen at birth or develop when a child is 1 to 2 years old.

For birthmarks that are larger, like what’s seen on Winry, there is a greater risk of developing melanoma. But her mom worries less about that and more about the bullying Winry might experience as she gets older. It’s why Hall is committed to using her social media to raise awareness about CMN.

“For a lot of people, this is the first time seeing a birthmark like hers and that's part of why I enjoy sharing,” Hall explains. “This is a good conversation for parents with their children to see kids have differences, or for those parents who do have a kid that looks like Winry or has any kind of a birthmark to see their child represented.”

People are much more than their outward appearances, and it’s Winry’s personality that makes her unique. “She just radiates joy. She's almost always laughing or shrieking. She is just the happiest baby I have ever seen,” Hall shares. “She's a big talker already. We haven't got a whole lot of words out, but she tells you like it is and she's already getting a little bit of sassiness, so I think we're gonna have a lot on our hands.”

