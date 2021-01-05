Amazing Dad Gets Identical Tattoo of Son’s Birthmark To Help Him Feel Less Self-Conscious

A mother and father's love is immeasurable. It is a universal truth that a parent would do almost anything for their child. When Derek Prue saw that his 8-year-old son was becoming self-conscious about his birthmark—a large one that covers much of his chest—the loving dad was determined to alleviate his child’s worries. He decided to show his son how much he cares by getting a tattoo that’s completely identical to that of his sons’s birthmark.

“I didn't have any hesitation,” Prue says about his momentous act. “My son was feeling more and more self-conscious as he was growing up, and the idea popped in my head to have the same mark as him. . . I saw it as a chance to make him feel more comfortable.”

To get the job done, Prue headed to the Juicy Quill Tattoo—a tattoo and piercing shop near where he lives in Alberta, Canada. The dedicated dad spent over 30 hours there, over the course of several weeks, getting a likeness of his son’s birthmark inked across his chest. Initially, he wasn’t quite prepared for the time it would take and the pain he would have to endure getting tattooed in such a sensitive area, but he stuck it out, knowing that it would be completely worth it.

Prue’s son, Derek Jr., was in disbelief when his father finally revealed his identical mark as they were playing in the pool—where the boy had begun wearing a shirt to cover his own—but he was so happy once he realized what his dad had done. In the end, his father’s act of solidarity gave Derek Jr. the confidence to be different, and now he isn’t as hesitant to take his shirt off when he goes swimming.

For his part, Derek Sr. wouldn’t change a thing. “Now we have the same marks for life,” he says, expressing the tender bond he created with his son.

This amazing dad got an identical tattoo of his son's birthmark to make him feel less self-conscious!

