Watch How This Artisan Turns a Single Sheet of Gold Into an Ornate Teapot

By Regina Sienra on June 26, 2024

Gold is most often found in jewelry and coins, but that's far from the limit of its creative possibilities. Lin Chao, a China-based shop specializing in gold, creates a myriad of highly detailed items. Making sure to capture the entire crafting process on video, the public can see that many of their pieces begin as a humble sheet of metal, reminding us that sometimes the real preciousness lies in the work of artisans that spend years honing their craft.

One of the best examples of this is a gold teapot that has charmed many around the world. At first, it's easy not to think much of an irregularly shaped piece of metal. But after being carefully cutting it into a circle, the real magic begins. Armed with a hammer and a welding torch, the gold begins to take shape in the artisan's hands. Once the basic form is achieved, the jeweler initiates the decoration process, carving out some details and adding others by cutting and forging smaller pieces together.

“This is a gold ware [where] we cannot afford to make mistakes. Starting from the ‘one-piece' process, the splendor of this work will be presented bit by bit with every knock,” writes the company. “Originality is life and love to us. Behind every proud work is repeated torture, which challenges the height of craftsmanship, incorporates new techniques, and also makes breakthroughs in patterns. Each time is a brand new Linchao.”

The gold teapot has a steep price tag that matches both the material and the craftsman’s thorough work. Since it contains between 450 and 500 grams (1 and 1.1 pound) of gold, it retails for ¥600,000 or $84,000. “This Yangyang Zesheng handle pot strives for change in both the format and design thinking,” explains Linchao. “Breaking the inertial thinking of engraving patterns, the pockmark engraving that is generally used on all sides to highlight the main pattern is changed to filling in the pattern, and the dense pockmarks collide with the elegance of the entire pot surface, and the high-end texture emerges spontaneously. Although it is a subtle subversion, it can also present a stunning visual charm.”

Beyond the gold teapot, other objects Linchao has produced are goblets, lockets, and bas-relief pendants. No matter the size or the shape, one thing is certain—these pieces belong in a museum. To stay up to date with their creations, take a look at Lin Chao’s BiliBili channel.

Lin Chao, a China-based shop specializing in gold jewelry, creates a myriad of highly detailed items.

One of their most visually astounding pieces circulating online is of an ornate teapot.

Making sure to capture the entire crafting process on video, the public can see that many of their pieces begin as a humble sheet of metal.

Their process reminds us that sometimes the real preciousness lies in the work of artisans that spend years honing their craft.

