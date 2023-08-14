Home / News

Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

By Margherita Cole on August 14, 2023

On August 8, the historic town of Lahaina was devastated by an unprecedented wildfire that raged across Maui, Hawai’i. The death toll of this tragic event has already surpassed 90 people, with hundreds more still missing and unaccounted for. In addition to the loss of life, over 271 structures in Lahaina were destroyed, many of which held historic and cultural significance to the community, including a 150-year-old banyan tree that was believed to be the largest such tree in the U.S. This event has also left thousands of residents displaced, so immediate help is needed.

As of August 14, the Lahaina fire is 85% contained, the Kula fire is 60% contained, and the Kihei fire is 100% contained. Shelters have been set up by Hawai’i Red Cross for those who lost their homes in the wreckage. “Tragedy that hits one of us is felt by all of us. These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses, and visitors has been tested like never before in our lifetime. With lives lost and properties decimated, we are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a video message. “Even though we are hurting we are still able to move forward especially when we do it together. In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a kaiāulu, or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”

Many other organizations are providing immediate relief to the survivors of the disaster. The Hawai’i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund is recommended by the Office of the Governor of Hawai’i. All donations sent here will go towards assisting the communities most affected by the wildfires. Native Hawaiian organization ‘Āina Momona set up an emergency fund that will send all proceeds towards Maui Country Strong Fund. Additionally, the Lāhui Foundation is collecting monetary donations through Venmo (@Lahui-Foundation) and on its website to fund recovery efforts in Maui. Furthermore, Maui Mutual Aid Fund is a citizen-led aid fund that will “collect donations, share needs, and kokua'Ohana most in need that wouldn't otherwise qualify for support or have a hard time accessing it.”

The Maui Food Bank is accepting donations in the form of non-perishables, food, as well as hygiene products to distribute to the survivors. They also welcome monetary donations through their website. Furthermore, with so many people displaced, there are numerous animals left without homes. Contributions made to the Maui Humane Society help the organization provide pet supplies and emergency kits to local shelters as they work on finding homes for lost and found pets through their Facebook page.

Banyan Tree in Lahaina

150-year-old banyan tree in Lahaina, Maui. It was believed to be the largest such tree in the United States before being destroyed by the Maui wildfire. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported)

Thousands of Maui families are displaced due to the disaster. You can help by donating to one of these organizations.

The Lāhui Foundation is collecting monetary donations through Venmo (@Lahui-Foundation) and on its website to fund recovery efforts in Maui.

 

Native Hawaiian organization 'Āina Momona set up an emergency fund that will send all proceeds towards Maui Country Strong Fund.

Maui Mutual Aid Fund is a citizen-led aid fund that will "collect donations, share needs, and kokua'Ohana most in need that wouldn't otherwise qualify for support or have a hard time accessing it."

 

The Maui Food Bank is accepting donations in the form of non-perishables, food, as well as hygiene products to distribute to the survivors.

 

Donations made to the Maui Humane Society help them provide pet supplies and emergency kits to local shelters.

Hawai‘i Community Foundation: Website | Instagram  | Facebook
‘Āina Momona: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Lāhui Foundation: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Maui Mutual Aid Fund: Website
Maui Food Bank: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Maui Humane Society: Website | Instagram | Facebook page
h/t: [Hyperallergic, Thrillist]

