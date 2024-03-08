Whimsical Space Cats Explore the Mysteries of the Universe

Cat lovers will rejoice over Alice Yoo‘s new cute AI-generated images. Her Space Cats series shows a group of felines suited up as astronauts. Whether they're going on a spacewalk or at the command center, these “astrocats” are in control.

Yoo's AI art is inspired by the things she loves, and cats are certainly on that list. Interestingly enough, a cat in outer space isn't actually that far-fetched. In 1963, French researchers sent Félicette, a stray cat, on a space mission. Félicette was handpicked from a group of 14 cats that underwent intense training for the journey. She was then launched from a base in the Sahara Desert and made her way 100 miles above Earth before safely landing.

So, while Yoo's Space Cats may seem like a cute fairytale, there's actually a grain of truth in the artwork. “With each cosmic journey, they embody the true essence of explorers, fearlessly embracing the mysteries of the universe,” writes Yoo. “Their adventures serve as an inspiring reminder that courage knows no bounds, even for those with whiskers and paws, and that the call of the cosmos can awaken the adventurer in us all.”

Heart Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Yoo.

