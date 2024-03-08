Home / Animals / Cats

Whimsical Space Cats Explore the Mysteries of the Universe

By Jessica Stewart on March 7, 2024

Space Cats by Alice Yoo

Cat lovers will rejoice over Alice Yoo‘s new cute AI-generated images. Her Space Cats series shows a group of felines suited up as astronauts. Whether they're going on a spacewalk or at the command center, these “astrocats” are in control.

Yoo's AI art is inspired by the things she loves, and cats are certainly on that list. Interestingly enough, a cat in outer space isn't actually that far-fetched. In 1963, French researchers sent Félicette, a stray cat, on a space mission. Félicette was handpicked from a group of 14 cats that underwent intense training for the journey. She was then launched from a base in the Sahara Desert and made her way 100 miles above Earth before safely landing.

So, while Yoo's Space Cats may seem like a cute fairytale, there's actually a grain of truth in the artwork. “With each cosmic journey, they embody the true essence of explorers, fearlessly embracing the mysteries of the universe,” writes Yoo. “Their adventures serve as an inspiring reminder that courage knows no bounds, even for those with whiskers and paws, and that the call of the cosmos can awaken the adventurer in us all.”

Scroll down to see even more of Yoo's cats in outer space, then head over to It's Heart Art, where it's possible to purchase prints.

These AI-generated images of “astrocats” will delight any cat lover.

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

Space Cats by Alice Yoo

Space Cats by Alice Yoo

Alice Yoo was inspired to create her Space Cats in the spirit of fearless adventure.

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

Space Cats by Alice Yoo

Space Cats by Alice Yoo

Interestingly, in 1963 French researchers actually did send a cat named Félicette into space.

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

AI Image of a Cat in Space by Alice Yoo

Heart Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Alice Yoo.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian.
