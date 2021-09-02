Hilarious Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

We could all use a little laughter in our lives and what better way to do so than by looking at some cute animals. As the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards comes closer to announcing a winner, they have selected this year's finalists. The charming array of images show just how lively, and lovable, the animal kingdom can be. The contest, which began in 2015, continues to expand, with this year's finalists showing the widest variety of animals in competition history.

Forty-two single images, as well as portfolio and video finalists, were placed on a shortlist. The winning photos will be announced mid-October, but for now, we can soak up the joy of these photographs. From a “giggling” baby seal to a grumpy bird to a tiger seeming like she's lifting a log, there's so much to see and enjoy. The photographs are also a testament to the skill of the photographers. Capturing these animal behaviors takes both technical skill and patience, with some photographers following an animal for years to cultivate trust.

“We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe,” said awards co-founder Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE. “It was an amazing turnout, especially given the impact of the pandemic. The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and, we must do all we can to protect it.”

As always, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards uses humor to help with important conservation issues. This year, 10% of its total net revenue will go to supporting Save Wild Orangutans. This initiative helps safeguard wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo.

So while you wait for the winner to be announced, let your voice be heard. Voting for the People's Choice Award is now open through October 10. Head over to vote for your favorite photo and you might also win an iPad.

Check out some of the hilarious finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.