Hilarious Winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Announced

Could you use a good laugh? You're in luck because there are lots of laughs to be had when looking at the winners of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. With over 7,000 entries from photographers around the world, it wasn't an easy decision to narrow the field to a winner. But in the end, it was a photo of a sassy turtle that helped photographer Mark Fitzpatrick win the top award.

It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for Fitzpatrick. The Australian photographer was swimming with turtles off Lady Elliot Island in Queensland when he happened to catch one giving him the middle finger. It's a hilarious moment that makes you wonder how Fitzpatrick was able to maintain his composure and take the photo.

“It's been amazing to see the reaction to my photo of Terry the Turtle flipping the bird, with Terry giving people a laugh in what has been a difficult year for many, as well as helping spread an important conservation message,” shares Fitzpatrick. “Hopefully Terry the Turtle can encourage more people to take a moment and think about how much our incredible wildlife depend on us and what we can do to help them. Flippers crossed that this award puts Terry in a better mood the next time I see him at Lady Elliot Island!”

Other category winners include a raccoon half stuck inside a tree (bottom side out), a spermophile singing a tune, and a brown bear knocked out by its own gas. Aside from giving us a good chuckle, the photographs remind us of how special our wildlife is, and that we need to continue to protect it at all costs.

If you're looking for a laugh, check out the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.