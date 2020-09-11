Hilarious Finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

We could all use a good laugh and, as usual, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a great way to see how funny animals truly are. A look at the 2020 finalists is an incredible cross-section of wildlife from around the world and a dive into the light and humor these animals possess.

From a clumsy elephant calf to a greedy Atlantic puffin, each animal displays its own unique brand of funny. Though this lighter aspect of wildlife isn't often highlighted, the awards use this levity to bring much-needed attention to conservation issues. To that end, the awards have cultivated a continuing relationship with partner Born Free Foundation, a non-profit that works to allow animals to live with dignity and respect.

Photographers from around the world were asked to submit their best photography to the contest and the competitive field has been narrowed down to 44 images. An expert panel of judges—which includes awards founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam as well as conservationists and wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas—will now have the tough task of picking winners.

The category and overall winners will be announced on October 22 in an online ceremony. The top image will win an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Check out a selection of the incredible finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

