Hilarious Finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“We all have that friend” ©️ Yarin Klein / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Brown Bears, Location: Kuril Lake, Kamchatka
We could all use a good laugh and, as usual, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a great way to see how funny animals truly are. A look at the 2020 finalists is an incredible cross-section of wildlife from around the world and a dive into the light and humor these animals possess.
From a clumsy elephant calf to a greedy Atlantic puffin, each animal displays its own unique brand of funny. Though this lighter aspect of wildlife isn't often highlighted, the awards use this levity to bring much-needed attention to conservation issues. To that end, the awards have cultivated a continuing relationship with partner Born Free Foundation, a non-profit that works to allow animals to live with dignity and respect.
Photographers from around the world were asked to submit their best photography to the contest and the competitive field has been narrowed down to 44 images. An expert panel of judges—which includes awards founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam as well as conservationists and wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas—will now have the tough task of picking winners.
The category and overall winners will be announced on October 22 in an online ceremony. The top image will win an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
Check out a selection of the incredible finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
“Faceplant” ©️ Tim Hearn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: African Elephant, Location: Namibia
“Tough negotiations” ©️ Ayala Fishaimer / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Fox, Location: Israel
“Surprise Smiles” ©️ Asaf Sereth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Dwarf Mongoose, Location: Lake Bogoria, Kenya
“Seriously, would you share some” ©️ Krisztina Scheef / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Atlantic Puffin, Location: Scotland, UK
“Smiley” ©️ Arthur Telle Thiemenn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Sparisoma cretense, Location: El Hierro, Canary Islands
“Crashing into the picture” ©️ Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Giraffe,
Location: Etosha National Park, Namibia
“Having a Laugh” ©️ Ken Crossan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Common Seal, Location: Caithness, Scotland
“Spreading the Wildlife Gossip” ©️ Bernhard Esterer / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Lions,
Location: Kalahari Desert
“Just Chillin'” ©️ Jill Neff / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.
Animal: Raccoon, Location: Jackson, OH, USA
“Terry the Turtle flipping the bird” ©️ Mark Fitzpatrick / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Turtle, Location: Lady Elliot Island, Queensland Australia
“I could puke” ©️ Christina Holfelder / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Gentoo Penguin, Location: Falkland Islands
“Macaque striking a pose” ©️ Luis Martí / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Macaque, Location: Uluwatu Temple, Bali.
“I think this tire's gonna be flat” ©️ Kay Kotzian / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Grizzly Bears, Location: Grand Teton National Park
“I had to stay late at work” ©️ Luis Burgueño / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: South sea elephant (Mirounga), Location: Isla Escondida, Chubut. Patagonia Argentina
“O Sole Mio” ©️ Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Spermophile, Location: Hungary
“The inside joke” ©️ Femke van Willigen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.
Animal: Eurasian Red Squirrel, Location: Espelo, the Netherlands
“Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!” ©️ Kunal Gupta / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Elephant and calf,
Location: Kaziranga, India
“Laughing Hippo” ©️ Manoj Shah / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Hippopotamus, Location: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
“Fun For All Ages” ©️ Thomas Vijayan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Langur, Location: Kabini, India
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
