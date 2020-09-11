Home / Photography / Contest

Hilarious Finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on September 11, 2020
Brown Bears at Kuril Lake, Kamchatka

“We all have that friend” ©️ Yarin Klein / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Brown Bears, Location: Kuril Lake, Kamchatka

We could all use a good laugh and, as usual, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is a great way to see how funny animals truly are. A look at the 2020 finalists is an incredible cross-section of wildlife from around the world and a dive into the light and humor these animals possess.

From a clumsy elephant calf to a greedy Atlantic puffin, each animal displays its own unique brand of funny. Though this lighter aspect of wildlife isn't often highlighted, the awards use this levity to bring much-needed attention to conservation issues. To that end, the awards have cultivated a continuing relationship with partner Born Free Foundation, a non-profit that works to allow animals to live with dignity and respect.

Photographers from around the world were asked to submit their best photography to the contest and the competitive field has been narrowed down to 44 images. An expert panel of judges—which includes awards founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam as well as conservationists and wildlife photographers like Will Burrard-Lucas—will now have the tough task of picking winners.

The category and overall winners will be announced on October 22 in an online ceremony. The top image will win an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya as well as a unique handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Check out a selection of the incredible finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

 

Elephant Calf Falling in Namibia

“Faceplant” ©️ Tim Hearn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: African Elephant, Location: Namibia

Fox in Israel Staring Down a Mouse

“Tough negotiations” ©️ Ayala Fishaimer / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Fox, Location: Israel

Dwarf Mongoose in Kenya

“Surprise Smiles” ©️ Asaf Sereth / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Dwarf Mongoose, Location: Lake Bogoria, Kenya

Two Atlantic Puffins

“Seriously, would you share some” ©️ Krisztina Scheef / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Atlantic Puffin, Location: Scotland, UK

Sparisoma cretense in the Canary Islands

“Smiley” ©️ Arthur Telle Thiemenn / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Sparisoma cretense, Location: El Hierro, Canary Islands

Two Giraffes at the Etosha National Park

“Crashing into the picture” ©️ Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Giraffe,
Location: Etosha National Park, Namibia

Seal Laughing While Laying on a Piece of Wood

“Having a Laugh” ©️ Ken Crossan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Common Seal, Location: Caithness, Scotland

Two Lions in the Kalahari Desert

“Spreading the Wildlife Gossip” ©️ Bernhard Esterer / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Lions,
Location: Kalahari Desert

Racoon Hanging from a Branch

“Just Chillin'” ©️ Jill Neff / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.
Animal: Raccoon, Location: Jackson, OH, USA

Turtle that Looks Like It's Flipping the Bird

“Terry the Turtle flipping the bird” ©️ Mark Fitzpatrick / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Turtle, Location: Lady Elliot Island, Queensland Australia

Gentoo Penguins in the Falkland Islands

“I could puke” ©️ Christina Holfelder / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Gentoo Penguin, Location: Falkland Islands

Macaque in Bali

“Macaque striking a pose” ©️ Luis Martí / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Macaque, Location: Uluwatu Temple, Bali.

Grizzly Bears at the Grand Teton National Park

“I think this tire's gonna be flat” ©️ Kay Kotzian / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Grizzly Bears, Location: Grand Teton National Park

South Sea Elephants in Patagonia

“I had to stay late at work” ©️ Luis Burgueño / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: South sea elephant (Mirounga), Location: Isla Escondida, Chubut. Patagonia Argentina

Spermophile in Hungary

“O Sole Mio” ©️ Roland Kranitz / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Spermophile, Location: Hungary

Eurasian Red Squirrel

“The inside joke” ©️ Femke van Willigen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020.
Animal: Eurasian Red Squirrel, Location: Espelo, the Netherlands

Elephant and Her Calf Eating Hyacinth

“Wait up Mommy, look what I got for you!” ©️ Kunal Gupta / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Elephant and calf,
Location: Kaziranga, India

Two Hippos in the Water at Masai Mara National Reserve

“Laughing Hippo” ©️ Manoj Shah / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Hippopotamus, Location: Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Langur in India

“Fun For All Ages” ©️ Thomas Vijayan / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2020. Animal: Langur, Location: Kabini, India

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Jessica Stewart

