16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Dazzling auroras, distant galaxies, and impressive celestial bodies have all found a home on the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist. Organized by Royal Observatory Greenwich, the competition is a delight for anyone who loves gazing at the stars.

The respected competition always attracts top amateur and professional astrophotographers, and this year is no different. Over 3,500 images were submitted to this year's photo contest by photographers hailing from 58 countries. These images compete in nine categories, including one that honors young photographers.

One particularly impressive image shows a clear green aurora in Iceland. It appears like a dragon in the sky, spreading its wings over the Arctic Henge in the remote northern end of the island.

“This aurora panorama, which looks like a big dragon over the rock pyramids, was the result of a geomagnetic storm (level G2) generated by a coronal mass ejection earlier that day,” explains Chilean photographer Carina Letelier Baeza. “The result was intense red-greenish aurorae throughout the whole night. The location of the photo is the Arctic Henge, which has a rich cultural meaning for Icelanders, and was the only place in Iceland with clear skies that night.”

This taste of what's in store has only got us more excited about the winners of the competition, which will be revealed on September 12, 2024. For now, scroll down to see our favorite images from the shortlist and enjoy this glimpse of the stars—and beyond.

Here are our favorite photos from the 2024 Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist.

The winners of the astrophotography competition will be announced on September 12.

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.