Hilarious Early Entries From the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back to show the lighter side of the animal kingdom. This annual competition, now in its seventh year, is once again on the hunt for 2021's funniest animal images. While entries are being accepted until June 30, the organizers have released some of the images from this year that have already tickled their funny bones.

Top entries include a young lion who appears to be rolling on the ground with laughter, a bold prairie dog who scared a bald eagle, and a grumpy starling whose facial expression is a total mood. Amateur and professional photographers from around the globe have already submitted thousands of entries and if this preview is any indication, the competition is stiff.

“We hope people take a peek of these latest images and share them with any friends or family they think might have the winning shot,” said Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards co-founder Tom Sullam. “Last year, our winning picture of a grumpy-looking turtle swearing at the camera took the world by storm. People love to see these beautiful creatures in these silly situations—it reminds us that we’re not too dissimilar.”

The competition is free to enter and photographers can submit up to 10 photographs across six different categories including land, air, portfolio, underwater, and video. Young photographers are also welcome in a special category for those that are 16 and under.

What's at stake? Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, a subscription to Affinity Photo, a camera bag from ThinkTank, and, of course, the prestigious title of 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year. As always, the awards also have a conservation component. This year the competition is supporting Save Wild Orangutans by donating 10% of its total net revenue to the charity. The initiative safeguards wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo.

The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are heating up. Take a look at some early entries.

Photographers have until June 30 to submit their entries to this year's contest.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.