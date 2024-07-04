For the 11th year, the California Academy of Sciences has announced the winners of its renowned BigPicture Photography Competition. Chaired by acclaimed wildlife photographer Suzi Eszterhas, the photo contest highlights our planet's biodiversity, while at the same time speaking to the struggles that it faces.

National Geographic contributing photographer Jaime Rojo won the Grand Prize for a striking photo taken in Mexico's Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. At first glance, the image simply appears to be a forest at sunset. But when it becomes clear that the clusters of “leaves” hanging from branches and blanketing the tree trunks are actually monarch butterflies, the photo takes on new meaning.

The image, taken during Rojo's two years of research for a National Geographic cover story on the plight of the monarch butterfly, is a wonderful visual of their impressive migration. And, at the same time, it's a reminder that we need to do all that we can to ensure that these beautiful creatures thrive in the face of encroaching agriculture, climate change, and deforestation.

Another standout winner is Maddy Rifka, whose image of a Hoopa Valley tribal member working on a controlled burn of the California forest won the Human/Nature category. The image forces us to reevaluate our thinking when it comes to wildfires, as the state's indigenous peoples have historically used fire to promote growth and maintain biodiversity. Currently, federal officials have begun to embrace this practice, and given stewardship back to the tribes that once maintained the lands in a recognition that the practice is beneficial.

Scroll down to see more of the winner's from this year's competition, which give plenty of food for thought about the environment and what's needed to protect it.

These images originally appeared on bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and regeneration and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition.

Here are the winners of the 2024 BigPicture Photography Competition.

