18 Otherworldly Finalists From the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

Now in its 14th year, the Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an event that any lover of the stars looks forward to. While the winners of the 2022 contest won't be announced until September, the competition is whetting our appetite by releasing this year's shortlist. From the over 3,000 images that were entered by amateur and professional astrophotographers around the world, the field was narrowed to these 36 finalists.

The shortlist spans the contest's eight categories, as well as two special prizes and the youth competition. There were several themes that stood out during the 2022 competition. The first was the dominating appearance of Comet Leonard in the Planets, Comets and Asteroids category. Nearly one-quarter of the images in that category were of the new comet, which was discovered in January 2021. But it was Lionel Majzik's image of the long-period comet, which was taken in Namibia, that made the final cut.

“Photography was hampered by overcast weather conditions, but I was delighted to capture the incredibly spectacular Comet Leonard with its tail,” he said.

Light pollution, pollution, and their impact on astrophotography was another recurring theme in this year's contest. Sean Goebel's spectacular photo of the moonrise over Los Angeles perfectly encapsulates these issues. His shortlisted image was only made possible thanks to a winter storm that cleared the thick haze of pollution that would normally obscure this view.

These are just some of the stories that serve as reminders to never take any moment for granted. They also prove the incredible tenacity of these photographers, who go after the perfect instant to capture their view of the stars.

All of the winners will be announced during an online award ceremony on September 15. The grand prize winner will be named Astronomy Photographer of the Year and take some £10,000. Winners of all other categories and the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year will receive £1,500. The winning images will be exhibited in the National Maritime Museum, alongside a selection of shortlisted images.

Check out some of our favorite shortlisted images from the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest.

Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to enter their best astrophotography.

The contest, now in its fourteenth year, is organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The winners of the photo contest will be announced in September.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.