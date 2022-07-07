Winners of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Our Feathered Friends

Now in its 13th year, the Audubon Photography Awards are a celebration of bird photography. Arranged by the National Audubon Society, an organization whose mission is to protect birds and their environment, the contest had 2,500 entries from across the United States and Canada. This year's grand prize went to Jack Zhi for his image of two raptors in flight.

The photo, taken in California, shows a white-tailed kite hovering in mid-air. With its wings spread wide, Zhi is able to capture its spectacular anatomy in rich detail. For his efforts, Zhi took home a $5,000 prize. His work, along with the rest of the winners and honorable mentions, will also be featured in the summer 2022 edition of Audubon magazine and will be part of a traveling exhibition across 19 states.

Other standout images include Steve Jessmore's artistic image of Northern Shovelers. In his photo, a literal sea of ducks creates a mesmerizing composition. In the center, one male duck rises up to fully expose his emerald-green head and the dazzling blue feathers on his wings. Given the strong artistry of the photograph, it's no surprise that it won the Fisher Award, which is awarded to the image with the highest artistic merit and originality.

All of the images were judged by an expert panel that included conservation and bird photographers, as well as members of the National Audubon Society staff. The entries were judged on technique, originality, and artistry and all photographers were asked to follow Audubon's Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography. Check out all the winners and honorable mentions below.

The 2022 Audubon Photography Awards are a look at North America's best bird photography.

