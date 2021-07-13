A Roadrunner Taking a Dust Bath Wins the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards

From nearly 2,500 entries, the top bird photographs were selected as winners of the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards. With participants from all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 10 Canadian provinces, the contest showed off the best of North American bird photography. Amateur photographer Carolina Fraser took home the Grand Prize for her delightful photo of a Greater Roadrunner.

Fraser won $5,000 for her efforts and her photograph, along with the other winners, will be featured in the summer edition of Audubon magazine. The winning image shows a Greater Roadrunner taking a dust bath as it is backlit by the sun. Fraser's masterful use of light creates a golden glow around this fast-moving bird. Taking into consideration its originality, technical quality, and artistic merit, the panel of expert judges deemed it the best of 2021.

Other highlights include, for the first time, the Female Bird Prize. With their understated plumage, female birds are often overlooked in bird photography and conservation. Elizabeth Yicheng Shen's photo of a female Northern Harrier in flight, wings outstretched, proves just how majestic female birds can be—even without the colorful feathers.

This year, the winning photographs will all participate in a virtual exhibition, which is aimed to make these images accessible to as many people as possible. And, if you can't get enough bird photography, the National Audubon Society has also released the top 100 photos from the 2021 competition.

Celebrate the beauty of North American birds with the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the National Audubon Society.