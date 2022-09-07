Winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards Show the World Seen from the Sky

Over the past decade, drones have become an increasingly popular tool for both professional and amateur photographers. By giving a unique aerial perspective, drones allow photographers to enhance their creativity and take to the skies with ease. And, thanks to the Drone Photo Awards, it's easier than ever to enjoy the creative magic that happens when a good photographer is paired with this incredible technology.

For the 2022 contest, 2,624 photographers from 116 countries submitted work. But, in the end, it was French photographer Armand Sarlangue who saw his entry named Photo of the Year. The mysterious photo, which shows a glowing orb against a dark background, looks like it comes from outer space, but it is set right here on Earth. Titled Big Bang, Sarlangue's award-winning photo portrays a secondary fissure happening a short distance from the main crater of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano.

In addition to Photo of the Year, awards were handed out in eight photo and three video categories. New views of architecture, interesting looks at wildlife, and glimpses into different cultures are just some of the themes covered by the winners. All of the winners and runner-ups will see their work included in a special exhibit at the Siena Awards Festival in Italy, which will be held from October 1 until November 20.

Check out all of the winning photographs and selected finalists from all of the categories below.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Drone Photo Awards.

