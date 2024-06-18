Exceptional Winners of 1839 Awards’ Photo Contest Celebrating the Power of Color Photography

Named for the year that photography was first made widely available to the public, the 1839 Awards holds a series of photo contests to highlight the medium. Photographers from 55 different countries entered the Color Photography Contest, which is open to both professional and non-professional photographers. The results, which were just announced, are extraordinary.

In the end, two different conceptual series won the overall prize. For the professionals, Alexandrena Parker was named the overall winner for her images of unsupervised children playing outside, a rare sight these days. Astrid Reischwitz‘s fascinating look at her heritage, which combines photography and embroidery, won her the top prize in the non-professional competition.

There are many hidden gems among the category winners. From a playful plate of pasta to a striking look at the war in Ukraine, the competition highlights the impact that color photography can have on our view of the world.

The winner's announcement, however, was not without controversy. In an effort to keep up with technology and its impact on the medium, the contest has a category to award the best AI imagery. What the contest organizers didn't expect, however, was for a photographer to not only enter a regular photo into that category but to win the People's Vote Award. Though the photographer was subsequently disqualified when he revealed that the image was not AI, the news brought a lot of eyes to the contest.

This event, together with the high quality of the winners, should assure any photographer that technology, while wonderful, is still no match for the creativity and artistry that comes with a human touch.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners and check out the full gallery on the 1839 Awards official website.

The 2024 Color Photography Contest celebrates the power of photography.

Run by the 1839 Awards, the photo contest is divided into professional and non-professional categories.

Photographers from 55 countries entered the contest, which also included a category for AI photography.

1839 Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 1839 Awards.