High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards

A dynamic image of Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto has won the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards. The image, shot by Belgian photographer Eric T'Kindt, shows Hashimoto twisting in the air during his horizontal bar routine at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The routine netted Hashimoto a gold, so it's only fitting that the image also garnered T'Kindt the top prize.

The Belgian photographer's image beat out more than 9,000 that were submitted to the photo contest by more than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries. It also topped the Gymnastics category, one of 24 in the competition. From aquatics and equestrian to baseball and basketball, a full range of sports are represented in what is the only global award for sports photography.

“I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year’s entries,” says Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB. MPB, the world’s largest platform to buy, sell, and trade used photography and videography equipment, is the contest's primary sponsor.

“Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed,” she continues.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners across the 24 categories, then hop over to the official gallery to view all the winners and finalists.

Here are the winners of the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards.

Over 9,000 images by more than 1,400 professional sports photographers were entered into the contest.

“World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism, and focus that are at the heart of sport.”

World Sports Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to publish photos by the World Sports Photography Awards.

