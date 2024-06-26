Home / Photography / Photo Contest

High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 26, 2024
Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto on the high bar

“Untitled” by Eric T’Kindt. Overall Winner and Gold, Gymnastics.

A dynamic image of Japanese gymnast Daiki Hashimoto has won the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards. The image, shot by Belgian photographer Eric T'Kindt, shows Hashimoto twisting in the air during his horizontal bar routine at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The routine netted Hashimoto a gold, so it's only fitting that the image also garnered T'Kindt the top prize.

The Belgian photographer's image beat out more than 9,000 that were submitted to the photo contest by more than 1,400 professional sports photographers from over 80 countries. It also topped the Gymnastics category, one of 24 in the competition. From aquatics and equestrian to baseball and basketball, a full range of sports are represented in what is the only global award for sports photography.

I am once again astounded by the exceptional talent showcased in this year’s entries,” says Sophie Collins, chief marketing officer at MPB. MPB, the world’s largest platform to buy, sell, and trade used photography and videography equipment, is the contest's primary sponsor. 

“Photography has the unique ability to capture the raw emotions and intense moments of sports, telling stories that resonate deeply with viewers long after the moment has passed,” she continues.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners across the 24 categories, then hop over to the official gallery to view all the winners and finalists.

Here are the winners of the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards.

Artistic photo of woman diving underwater on a surfboard

“Duck Dive” by Ryan Pierse. Overall, Third Place and Gold, Aquatics.

Deadlifter

“A new superhero? The perfect match between a spotlight and a head” by Issac Julián Morillas Sánchez. Overall Runner-up and Gold, Other.

Professional ping pong player in action

“Untitled” by Benjamin Lau. Gold, Racquet Sports.

Women's college basketball

“Rainbow Hair” by Steph Chambers. Gold, Basketball.

Football tackle

“Dobbsanity” by Kevin Sabitus. Gold, American Football.

Hockey goal with puck in the frame

“50th Anniversary Score” by Bruce Bennett. Gold, Ice Hockey.

Novak Djokovic lying on the court at Wimbledon 2023

“Tennis” by Marc Aspland. Gold, Tennis.

Over 9,000 images by more than 1,400 professional sports photographers were entered into the contest.

Boxing match

“The Dynamic Duo” by Andrew Moss. Gold, Boxing.

Luciano Benavides in action

“Luciano Benavides” by Pavol Tomaskin. Gold, Motor Sports.

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Ski Weltcup

“Mikaelas World – Ski Weltcup” by Alexander Hassenstein. Gold, Winter Sports.

Person sprinting

“The Sprint” by Tetsu Lee. Gold, Athletics.

Aerial shot of people cycling in a competition

“Untitled” by James Startt. Gold, Cycling.

Rugby maul

“Maul” by Morgan Treacy. Gold, Rugby.

“World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism, and focus that are at the heart of sport.”

Woman swimming underwater

“Submerged” by Sean M. Haffrey. Gold, Swimming & Diving.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating on the field

“Cristiano Ronaldo Odyssey” by Marcelo Guelber Goes. Gold, Football (Soccer).

Baseball player with water splasing over their head

“Dunk” by Lindsey Wasson. Gold, Baseball

Judo Paris Grand Slam 2023

“Upside down – Judo Paris Grand Slam 2023” by Victor Joly. Gold, Martial Arts.

Mud covered woman riding a horse in an equestrian competition

“Glorious Mud” by David Davies. Gold, Equestrian.

Artistic sports photography

“Reflection” by Volodya Voronon. Gold, Urban & Extreme.

World Sports Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to publish photos by the World Sports Photography Awards.



Incredible Action Sports Photography

24 Dynamic Winners of the World Sports Photography Awards

Naomi Osaka Rescuing a Butterfly Wins World Sports Photography Awards

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
