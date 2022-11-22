Home / Design / Creative Products

Etsy Has Released Its 2022 Gift Guide With Picks of the Best Handmade Products

By Sara Barnes on November 22, 2022
Etsy Gift Guide

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you’re looking for handmade gifts this season, look no further than Etsy. The online marketplace is chock-full of incredible items that are one-of-a-kind and as unique as your recipient is. While that fact is what makes the site so valuable, it can also be totally overwhelming. Where do you even start?

Luckily, the Etsy Gift Guide is here to help. Its editors’ picks showcase some of the best products available on the site. The Gifts for Her section includes a stylish leather belt bag and fun accents for home decor. A striking set of wave pillar candles, when set next to a Mid-century-inspired wood “coiled” planter, are a powerful pair of gifts.

Who doesn’t love a little personalization? It makes the every day feel special when someone can use an item that was created especially with them in mind. Check out Etsy’s Personalized Gifts section to see what they have to offer. One fun gift is a custom phrase mug in which you can add text to the bottom or inside of a mug in a hand-painted script. It’s perfect for hiding a sweet message or an inside joke that your recipient will enjoy time and again.

Get your shopping started when you visit the Etsy Gift Guide. Check out some of our own picks, below.

Looking for handmade gifts this season? Make Etsy your one-stop shop.

 

Custom Hand-Cut Map

Custom Cut Map

Studio KMO | $400+

 

Leather Hip Bag

Leather Belt Bag

Sabrina Weigt | $308.94

 

Wave Pillar Candle

Pillar Candle

Sculptos | $74

 

Wood “Coiled” Mid-Century Planter

Wood Coil Indoor Planter

Morse Studio | $26.18+

 

The site has an editors' picks Gift Guide page that has many collections of items.

 

Custom Phrase Mug

 

Very Big Hug Blanket

 

Mountain Candle

 

Pet Bowl Crate

 

Never Let Go Mittens

 

Embroidered Child’s Custom Drawing

 

Personalized Family Figurines

Personalized Family Figurines

My Mini Fam | $146.34+

 

Mushroom Chess Set

 

Small Taproom Set

 

Etsy: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

Related Articles:

Creative 2022 Holiday Gift Guides for Every Person in Your Life

50 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

40 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Black Friday Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
38 Quirky Products for a White Elephant Gift Exchange That Are Under $25
27 Places to Buy Gifts That Give Back This Holiday Season
35 Creative Small Gifts That Will Make a Big Impact This Holiday Season
25 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers
37 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Billion Bucks in 2022

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Contemporary Advent Calendars To Help You Count Down to Christmas in Style
32 Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic
42 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee
24 of the Best Cat Toys That Will Delight Your Furry Friend
45 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season
Creative Crafter Transforms Kid’s Drawings Into Crochet Dolls They Can Cuddle

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.