Etsy Has Released Its 2022 Gift Guide With Picks of the Best Handmade Products

If you’re looking for handmade gifts this season, look no further than Etsy. The online marketplace is chock-full of incredible items that are one-of-a-kind and as unique as your recipient is. While that fact is what makes the site so valuable, it can also be totally overwhelming. Where do you even start?

Luckily, the Etsy Gift Guide is here to help. Its editors’ picks showcase some of the best products available on the site. The Gifts for Her section includes a stylish leather belt bag and fun accents for home decor. A striking set of wave pillar candles, when set next to a Mid-century-inspired wood “coiled” planter, are a powerful pair of gifts.

Who doesn’t love a little personalization? It makes the every day feel special when someone can use an item that was created especially with them in mind. Check out Etsy’s Personalized Gifts section to see what they have to offer. One fun gift is a custom phrase mug in which you can add text to the bottom or inside of a mug in a hand-painted script. It’s perfect for hiding a sweet message or an inside joke that your recipient will enjoy time and again.

Get your shopping started when you visit the Etsy Gift Guide. Check out some of our own picks, below.

Custom Hand-Cut Map

Leather Hip Bag

Wave Pillar Candle

Wood “Coiled” Mid-Century Planter

Custom Phrase Mug

Very Big Hug Blanket

Mountain Candle

Pet Bowl Crate

Never Let Go Mittens

Embroidered Child’s Custom Drawing

Personalized Family Figurines

Mushroom Chess Set

Small Taproom Set

