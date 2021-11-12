Home / Gift Guide

Creative 2021 Holiday Gift Guides for Every Person in Your Life

By My Modern Met Team on November 11, 2021
2018 Christmas Gift Ideas

Ready to do your holiday shopping? As that time of the year approaches, finding the perfect gift for that special someone isn't always easy. But we're here to help! Check out our different 2021 gift guides and find the perfect present, whether it's for the Secret Santa at your office or for the creative person in your life. We even have a list of companies that give a portion of their proceeds back to charity, letting you feel good about giving a gift that gives back to someone in need.

Scroll down for all of our 2021 holiday gift guides to find the perfect gift for any person.

Gifts for Her
Gifts by Price Range
Stocking Stuffers
Gifts for Creatives
Gifts for Art Lovers
Gifts for Food and Drink Lovers
Gifts for Pets and Animal Lovers
Gifts for Him
Gifts for Couples
Gifts for Kids
Gifts for Bookworms
Gifts by Special Interest

 

Gifts for Her

 

70 Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

Creative Gifts

 

35 Personalized Gifts That Can Make Any Occasion Special

Customized Gifts Personalized Gift

 

25+ Creative Finds from the 2021 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021

 

20+ Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Mom

Last-Minute Gifts for Mom

 

25 Places to Buy Holiday Gifts that Give Back

Gifts that Give Back to Charity

 

35+ Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Celebrate a Sisterly Bond

Gifts For Sisters

 

35 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

Creative Gifts

 

15 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

Handmade Jewelry on Etsy

 

Gifts by Price Range

 

30 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Million Bucks

Inexpensive Christmas Gifts

 

43 Creative Holiday Gifts Under $20

Cool Gifts Under $20

 

35 Quirky Products for a White Elephant Gift Exchange That Are Under $25

White Elephant Gift Exchange

 

25 Gifts Under $50 That Will Delight All the Creative People on Your List

Gifts Under $50

 

Stocking Stuffers

31 Small Christmas Gifts Perfect for Secret Santa or Stocking Stuffers

Small Gift Ideas

 

40 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression

Stocking Stuffers Christmas Stocking Gifts

 

Gifts for Creatives

 

30+ Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

Gifts for Artists Artist Gift Ideas

 

15 Gifts for Tattoo Artists to Let Them Know You’re Inking of Them

Gifts for Tattoo Artists

 

25 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

Cool Gifts for Knitters

 

29 Creative Gifts for Photographers

Best Gifts for Photographers

 

35 Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

Gifts for Architects

 

18 Chic Gifts for Imaginative Interior Designers

Interior Design Gifts

 

30+ Creative Gifts for Music Lovers and Musicians

 

30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement

gifts for dancers

 

37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers 

Craft Gifts

 

Gifts for Art Lovers

 

15 Contemporary Art Gifts Inspired by Today’s Top Artists

Best Contemporary Artist Gifts

 

 

20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life

Art Toys

 

Gifts for Food and Drink Lovers

 

36 Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day

Wine Gifts

 

40 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee

christmas gift ideas for dad

 

45 Fun Gifts for Tea Lovers

Gifts for Tea Lovers

 

35 Creative Gifts for Foodies That Even Picky Eaters Will Love

Best Gifts for Foodies

 

24 Baking Gifts Guaranteed to Sweeten Up the Holiday Season

 

Gifts for Pets and Animal Lovers

 

24 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet

Wood Elevated Dog and Cat Bowls

 

35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals

gifts for animal lovers

 

35 Purrfect Gifts For People Who Love Cats

Gifts for Cat Lovers

 

20 Easy-Going Gift Ideas for Anyone That Loves Sloths

Sloth Gifts

 

Gifts for Him

 

20 Cool Gifts for the Greatest Guys in Your Life

Cool Gifts for Guys

 

Gifts for Couples

 

15 Perfect Gifts for Any Couples to Enjoy Together

Gifts for Couples

 

25 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

 

Gifts for Bookworms

 

37 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read

Gifts for Book Lovers

 

25 Creative Literary Gifts for Your Favorite Bookworms

Gifts for Book Lovers

 

30 Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen

Christmas Gift Ideas

 

Gifts for Kids

37 Best Christmas Gifts for Kids to Promote Creativity

christmas gift ideas for kids

 

Gifts by Interest

 

30 Gifts for Board Game Lovers To Have Hours of Wholesome Fun

Gifts for Board Game Lovers

 

16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use

Gifts For Film Buffs and Movie Lovers

 

40 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Teacher Gifts

 

30 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science

Science Gifts

 

20+ Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science

 

35 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel

Travel Gifts

 

37 Garden-Themed Gifts That Are Perfect for Plant Lovers

Plant Gifts Gardening Gifts Garden Gift Ideas

 

10 Best Subscription Boxes for the Holidays

Best Subscription Boxes for the Holidays

 

18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love

Hands-On Gifts Interactive Toys DIY Toys DIY Kits

 

15+ Nostalgic Gifts to Make You Feel Like You’re Back in the ’90s

1990s Nostalgic Gift Guide 90s Fashion 90s Style

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

People Are Wrapping Gifts with Fabric for the Holidays Instead of Paper

30 Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic

19 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Like Around the World

Remarkable 13-Year-Old Uses “Make-A-Wish” To Feed People Experiencing Homelessness

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Stylish Photo Christmas Cards to Celebrate the 2021 Holiday Season
Get Ready for Your Next Trip With One of These Creative Weekender Bags
30 Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic
30 Creative Gifts Under $10 That’ll Make Someone Feel Like a Billion Bucks in 2021
16 Kitchenware Products to Help You Serve an Amazing Thanksgiving Dinner
2021 Guide to Creative Christmas Ornaments So You Can Trim Your Tree in Style

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2021 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things
20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
25 Creative Gifts For People Who Love Math and Science
37 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds
40+ Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
40 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.